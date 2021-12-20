Singalong Sally definitely the one to beat in Tuesday’s Kingdom Derby final

SINGALONG Sally has proved herself to be a marvellous winner of Tralee’s 2021 juvenile classic, just like the 2020 winner before her, Ballymac Wild, and she has been very much an illuminating light in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €5,000) which reached the semi-final stage at the Oakview venue on Friday last.

The July ’19 daughter of Tullymurry Act and Droopys Smasher, which Pat Buckley trains for Gilbert Anderson, of Oxfordshire, England, clocked a fabulous 28.10 when winning her first-round heat and she brilliantly followed up by winning the second semi-final last Friday in 28.15.

Those two runs seriously threatened the record of 29.05, set in 2016 by Curious Boy, and Singalong Sally is, without question, the one to beat in Tuesday night’s final.

Bookmaker Berkie Browne, who is sponsoring the Kingdom Derby in memory of his late father, Eric, eased Singalong Sally from 4/5 to even-money in the betting for the second semi-final and those who did business at either price never had the slightest cause for worry. She took a flier from trap 4 and totally dominated all the way to the line where she had four and a half lengths to spare from 7/4 second favourite, Russmur Pat, with a neck back to another bitch that is really excelling herself in this event, Millridge Dolly.

An absentee, due to injury, was Liam Dowling’s first-round winner, Ballymac Fairone, and, on a disappointing night for Dowling, his two charges in the first semi-final, the aforementioned Ballymac Wild and recent Irish Leger winner, Ballymac Merlin, were eliminated behind another English-owned flier, Skywalker Barry, which is trained by Mark O’Donovan.

Skywalker Barry, which won his first-round heat in 28.27, clocked 28.34 this time at odds of 5/2. A trap 1 draw proved to be hugely important to him, enabling him to claim the lead off the opening bend from 5/4 favourite, Good Cody, and Ballymac Wild, who were challenging him strongly on his outside into the bend.

Once in front, it was always going to be very difficult to pull back Skywalker Barry and, rounding the third bend, he held a lead of a length and a half over Good Cody, with a further length back to Loher Ron. Very much to the credit of Loher Ron, he conjured up a massive challenge coming to the line and lost out by just a short-head to Mark O’Donovan’s charge, with two lengths back to Good Cody.

Interestingly, Singalong Sally, Skywalker Barry and Good Cody have, between them, accumulated prize money of €123,675, whereas the other three finalists, Loher Ron, Russmur Pat and Millridge Dolly, have won a total of just €5,780.

Meanwhile, last Friday night’s supporting programme saw something very rare, which was a three-greyhound race because of absentees, and it was won in the quite superb time of 28.24 by Coom Leo, which Pat Buckley trains for Michael Buckley, of Gneeveguilla.

Mind you, Coom Leo was the shortest-priced favourite of the year at 1/6 and you do expect fast times in open 525 races, but 28.24 was pretty exceptional all the same and, in running Coom Leo to four lengths, the Patrick O’Connor-trained Conamara lost little caste in defeat.

Other winners were Abbey Millie, 17.93; Cashen Ming, 28.72; Impact Sydney, 29.19; Baltovin Jack, 28.95; Monavaha Roddick, 28.80; Millridge Toby, 18.11; Moybella Pixie, 30.04; Lassinagh Jet, 29.03.