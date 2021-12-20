Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Singalong Sally definitely the one to beat in Tuesday’s Kingdom Derby final

Singalong Sally and Skywalker Barry won the Kingdom Derby semi-finals last Friday and the former is very much the fancy to win the final tomorrow (Tuesday) night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Expand

Close

Singalong Sally and Skywalker Barry won the Kingdom Derby semi-finals last Friday and the former is very much the fancy to win the final tomorrow (Tuesday) night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Singalong Sally and Skywalker Barry won the Kingdom Derby semi-finals last Friday and the former is very much the fancy to win the final tomorrow (Tuesday) night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Singalong Sally and Skywalker Barry won the Kingdom Derby semi-finals last Friday and the former is very much the fancy to win the final tomorrow (Tuesday) night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

kerryman

John Barry

SINGALONG Sally has proved herself to be a marvellous winner of Tralee’s 2021 juvenile classic, just like the 2020 winner before her, Ballymac Wild, and she has been very much an illuminating light in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby (winner, €5,000) which reached the semi-final stage at the Oakview venue on Friday last.

The July ’19 daughter of Tullymurry Act and Droopys Smasher, which Pat Buckley trains for Gilbert Anderson, of Oxfordshire, England, clocked a fabulous 28.10 when winning her first-round heat and she brilliantly followed up by winning the second semi-final last Friday in 28.15.

Privacy