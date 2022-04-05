Shot putt bronze for McCarthy at National Juvenile Indoors Championship and discus gold for Kearney at Spring Throws

The indoor track at TUS Athlone was the host for the final day of the Irish Life health National Juvenile Indoor championships with a small group of Kerry athletes in attendance. Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail) was the only medal winner on the day when he won bronze in the U-19 shot, with a throw of 10.85m.

Killarney Valley’s Dara Looney took part in the U-19 triple jump, and he held third place all the way to round five where he was pushed into fourth place, finishing with a best jump of 11.89m.

The Killarney Valley U-19 boys’ relay team were very unlucky in their race. Finishing a very close second to Cork’s Leevale, they were disqualified after a lane infringement early in the race. It was a heart-breaking outcome for this young talented team but with the outdoor season looming they will have more opportunities for success.

The Lios Tuathail U-16 girls relay quartet of Mollie O’Riordan, Saoirse Dillon, Eimear Buckley and Emma Neylon finished in seventh place overall, just nudged out of a place in the final in the last heat of the day.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kearney took part in the discus at the Athletics Ireland spring throws held in Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Competing in the 175g weight group he threw well finishing with a season opening throw of 30.99m and first place overall.

Elsewhere, Kerry’s youngest athletes turned out in force last Sunday for the Kerry County Development Championships, known more simply as the Sportshall Games. This event is open to any athlete who has never medalled at county, Munster or national level and competition is fierce over a range of indoor events. Gneeveguilla won the overall club award.

Results of Sportshall Games

Girls U-9

Sprint: Mia Burton (Star of the Laune)

Standing long jump: Sianna O’Sullivan (Iveragh)

Speed bounce: Sophie O’Brien (Farranfore)

Relay: Iveragh

Girls U10

Sprint: Aisling Cronin (Gneeveguilla)

Standing long jump: Caoimhe O'Connor (Star of the Laune)

Speed bounce: Abby Rogers (Tralee Harriers)

Relay: Gneeveguilla

Girls U11

Sprint: Aisling Fenton (Gneeveguilla)

Standing long jump: Noinín O'Riordan (Gneeveguilla)

Speed bounce: Síomha Clifford (Star of the Laune)

Relay: Gneeveguilla

Girls U12

Sprint: Aisling McElligott (Lios Tuathail)

Standing long jump: Shauna Kelly (Iveragh)

Shot putt: Áine O'Riordan (Gneeveguilla)

Relay: Gneeveguilla

Boys U-9

Sprint: Jack Sheehy (St Brendan’s)

Standing long jump: Ernesto Moral Blanco (Iveragh)

Speed bounce: Daniel Collins (St Brendan’s)

Relay: Iveragh

Boys U10

Sprint: Dylan McCarthy (Killarney Valley)

Standing long jump: Colm Kennelly (Lios Tuathail)

Speed bounce: Adam O’Leary (St Brendan’s)

Relay: St Brendan’s

Boys U-11

Sprint: Senan Prendergast (Killarney Valley)

Standing long jump: Conor Moynihan (Tralee Harriers)

Speed bounce: Tomás Ryan (Farranfore)

Relay: Killarney Valley

Boys U12

Sprint: Darragh Cronin (Gneeveguilla)

Standing long jump and shot putt: Daniel O'Leary (St Brendan’s)

Relay: St Brendan’s