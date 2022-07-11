Seomra JohnJacob squeaks win over Jeepers Jimmy in Greene’s Meats A3 Stakes final for trainer PJ O’Connell

Patrons were treated to real quality fare at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday where a top class 10-race card featured the opening round heats of the Nolan CVRT Test Centre A2 Stakes, while the main event was the final of the Greene’s Meats Ballinasloe A3 Stakes final which carried a winner’s purse of €1400. The going was +.20 fast for the middle distance races while the sprint was +.10, ratings of which also held for Saturday nights action.

In a thrilling decider to what was a fantastic Stake, Seomra JohnJacob (Ballymac Bolger/ Ballymac Andwhy) finished with a flourish to land the spoils in the final for Castleisland owner, PJ O’Connell.

Seomra JohnJacob and One Days Story disputed favouritism for the nights feature with both runners going to traps as 6/4 joint-favourites. The latter broke smartly in the black jacket and showed good early foot to race to the opening with Jeepers Jimmy for company. However, Jeepers Jimmy etched clear of his rival off the opening bend and led the field down the back straight.

Having broke moderately on the outside, Seomra JohnJacob raced in fourth position but crucially had enjoyed a clear run through the opening curves to race within four to five lengths of the pace passing halfway. Jeepers Jimmy was just about holding One Days Story at bay rounding the third; however there was little to choose between the pair into the final bend.

All the while, Seomra JohnJacob was bearing down on the two leaders and with momentum firmly on his side he pounced on a gap between the pair to take up the running off the last. The winner stayed on with purpose to the line and was full value for his half a length success over Jeepers Jimmy. One Days Story completed the trio a further length in arrears.

Meanwhile, the first round heats of the Nolan CVRT Test Centre Stakes produced some top class performances with Bounard Han setting the standard in the opening heat when posting a scintillating 28.45. Owned in Gneevguilla by Michael O’Sullivan, and yet another product of the highly successful mating of Droopys Sydney and Bobsleigh Jet, Bounard Han hadn’t make the slickest of exits from traps, but crucially showed a cute streak of track craft on the approach to the opening bend to find her way to the rails from her starting berth in trap 5.

Her chances were further enhanced when the early paced Action Jackson in the red jacket ran wide at the opening bend allowing Bounard Han an opportunity which she grasped in no uncertain terms and she took up the running within a matter of strides. Once in front, the East Kerry runner was not for catching and she maintained a powerful tempo throughout to score by five lengths from Clampett Peggy who finished well to nab Action Jackson for second close to the finish.

Other winners on the night were Harrys Game 28.66; Might Be Sharp 29.16; Marriedinamonth 28.91; Loher Lee 17.73; Millridge Willow 28.64; Ballymac Louie 28.76; Second Captain 28.61 and Millridge Byrce 31.08.