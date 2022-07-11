Seomra JohnJacob squeaks win over Jeepers Jimmy in Greene’s Meats A3 Stakes final for trainer PJ O’Connell

Kerry

Brendan Nolan presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsors to winning owner/trainer PJ O'Connell, from Castleisland, after Seomra JohnJacob won the Greene's Meats Ballinasloe Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday. Attending the presentation from left were KGS racing manager Kieran Casey, Vanessa Houlihan, Catherine O'Connell, Chris Houlihan, Kay Lawlor, Fíonnan, Ava and Rosie O'Connell, Damien Lawlor, Joanne Doody, Sophie White and, in front, Alanna Doody and Katlynn Griffin. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

James O'Connor

Patrons were treated to real quality fare at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday where a top class 10-race card featured the opening round heats of the Nolan CVRT Test Centre A2 Stakes, while the main event was the final of the Greene’s Meats Ballinasloe A3 Stakes final which carried a winner’s purse of €1400. The going was +.20 fast for the middle distance races while the sprint was +.10, ratings of which also held for Saturday nights action.

In a thrilling decider to what was a fantastic Stake, Seomra JohnJacob (Ballymac Bolger/ Ballymac Andwhy) finished with a flourish to land the spoils in the final for Castleisland owner, PJ O’Connell.

