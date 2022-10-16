Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

Close

Premium

Semi-final winners Oak Green, Ballywilliam Boy and Cashen Dynamo expected to dispute honours in Tri-Distance A3 final

Bolt You Sayin, trained by Jack Kennelly for syndicate involving Shane Enright and the Clifford brothers, missed out on Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake final after being beaten into third place in his heat

Oak Green was lucky enough to get trap 1 in the draw for the Tri Distance Sweepstake final, which gives her the slight advantage to win it outright Expand

Close

Oak Green was lucky enough to get trap 1 in the draw for the Tri Distance Sweepstake final, which gives her the slight advantage to win it outright

Oak Green was lucky enough to get trap 1 in the draw for the Tri Distance Sweepstake final, which gives her the slight advantage to win it outright

Oak Green was lucky enough to get trap 1 in the draw for the Tri Distance Sweepstake final, which gives her the slight advantage to win it outright

kerryman

John Barry

It would have added greatly to the public interest in the final of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500) at Tralee Track next Friday if a number of celebrated Kerry footballers, including the Clifford brothers, were involved with the well-fancied Bolt You Sayin, which Jack Kennelly trains in Lisselton for a syndicate headed up by Shane Enright. However, Bolt You Sayin, which was 6/4 favourite in the third semi-final, failed to get the start that was required from trap 2 and he was beaten into third place behind the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Dynamo.

Normally, third place would get you into a sweepstake final, but not with three semi-finals instead of the usual two, and all that the September ’20 son of Crash and Killinan Baby earned on this occasion was €30, which was just €5 more than the entry fee. Guaranteed, though, he will be picking up plenty of prize money for the lads into the future. Hopefully so, anyway.

Privacy