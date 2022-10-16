Semi-final winners Oak Green, Ballywilliam Boy and Cashen Dynamo expected to dispute honours in Tri-Distance A3 final

It would have added greatly to the public interest in the final of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500) at Tralee Track next Friday if a number of celebrated Kerry footballers, including the Clifford brothers, were involved with the well-fancied Bolt You Sayin, which Jack Kennelly trains in Lisselton for a syndicate headed up by Shane Enright. However, Bolt You Sayin, which was 6/4 favourite in the third semi-final, failed to get the start that was required from trap 2 and he was beaten into third place behind the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Dynamo.

Normally, third place would get you into a sweepstake final, but not with three semi-finals instead of the usual two, and all that the September ’20 son of Crash and Killinan Baby earned on this occasion was €30, which was just €5 more than the entry fee. Guaranteed, though, he will be picking up plenty of prize money for the lads into the future. Hopefully so, anyway.

In mastering Bolt You Sayin and the others, Cashen Dynamo did so in quite magnificent fashion. He might not have impressed when finishing third behind Dan Cahill’s Samba Bella over 500yds in the opening round, but he was a very different dog on this occasion in re-opposing Samba Bella over 525yds.

Samba Bella did break well from trap 1, but Cashen Dynamo, the only wide seed and third favourite in the betting at 5/2, swept past her off the second bend and such was his subsequent dominance that he was able to hit the finishing line five lengths ahead of her, with two lengths back to Bolt You Sayin.

The winning time was 28.90 (.10 fast) and, despite the very impressive manner of his victory, that time by Cashen Dynamo was actually the slowest in the three semi-finals, though only eleven spots covered all three winning times.

The elimination of Bolt You Sayin had to be a big disappointment for Jack Kennelly and co, but Kennelly had far better luck in the first semi-final with the Tralee-owned Ballywilliam Boy, which won in 28.88, and fastest of all in the second semi-final, on 28.79, was Oak Green, owned by Peter Regan, of Baltovin, Ardfert.

Ballywilliam Boy, which was 2/1 joint second favourite behind 7/4 favourite, Earn Perks, did really well from trap 4 to claim the lead from Nail It Johnny (trap 1) off the second bend and he built up a lead which could not be pulled back, though Ruairi Bourke’s bitch, Coolavanny Bliss, produced a massive run from off the pace to close to a length at the line.

In the case of Oak Green, which ran from trap 3 and was 5/2 in the betting, her winning margin in the second semi-final was a very sizeable seven and a half lengths and particularly impressive was the way this lady drove on from the third bend ahead of the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Gems, which did well to bely his odds of 8/1 and make it through to the final just a head in front of Ventry Queen. The 4/6 favourite, Millridge Tanic, was unable to get into contention and finished fifth.

The final will be over 550yds this Friday night and it is very much odds-on that victory will belong to one of the three semi-final winners. Oak Green was lucky enough to get trap 1 in the draw afterwards and that swings my vote in her favour. The draw is (trap order): Oak Green, Ballywilliam Boy, Samba Bella, Send It Gems (M), Coolavanny Bliss (W), Cashen Dynamo (W).

Friday’s supporting card saw Hawthorn Mary produce a remarkable run of 28.55 in the concluding A3 525 for Patrick O’Connor, of Ballyduff, while Sir Man was also hugely impressive in clocking 28.62 in an A2 525 for Brendan Murphy, of Cahersiveen.

A hot open 525 saw Millridge Allie win in 28.59 for that remarkable winning machine from Millstreet, Donal G O’Mahony, while the other winners were Tokenfire Ranger, 18.32; Spiritual Lady, 29.36; Spurge, 18.00. All 525 races were rated .10 fast and the 325 races were rated .05 fast.

The track management availed of the opportunity on the night to make a presentation to local owner, Noel O’Leary, whose charge, Loher Lee, finished second to Spurge in the fourth race. The presentation to Noel marked the fact that another of his runners, the now retired Loher Blake, ran his 100th race back on September 27, having accumulated a very impressive €10,415 in prize money.