Semi-final run makes it hard to oppose Westwind Flame in final of Quad Distance Sweepstake

Ballyard Whirl was the best of first round heat winners of Fine Gael novice 525 sweepstake

John Barry

IT was more than unusual to have a Thursday night fixture at Tralee Track last week, but this was a re-fixture from the previous Saturday night, which was postponed because of the warm weather. In any event, an excellent programme featured two semi-finals of the handsomely sponsored Ballymac Anton @ Stud Quad Distance Sweepstake (winner, €3,000) and first-round heats of a Novice 2 525 sweepstake carrying the name of the Fine Gael party (winner, €1,100).

The Ballymac Anton @ Stud Sweepstake opened with first round heats over 500yds and last Thursday’s semi-finals were over 550yds, asking different questions of the twelve greyhounds involved. It was no surprise to see the Liam O’Callaghan-trained Outdoor Rainbow sent off the 1/2 favourite by Patsy Browne in the first semi-final, bearing in mind a run of 28.47 (.20 fast) over 525yds in the second round, but she found one too good for her in 4/1 shot, Mr Quiz Answer, a Thurles-owned syndicate dog trained by Thomas Connor.

