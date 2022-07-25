Semi-final run makes it hard to oppose Westwind Flame in final of Quad Distance Sweepstake

IT was more than unusual to have a Thursday night fixture at Tralee Track last week, but this was a re-fixture from the previous Saturday night, which was postponed because of the warm weather. In any event, an excellent programme featured two semi-finals of the handsomely sponsored Ballymac Anton @ Stud Quad Distance Sweepstake (winner, €3,000) and first-round heats of a Novice 2 525 sweepstake carrying the name of the Fine Gael party (winner, €1,100).

The Ballymac Anton @ Stud Sweepstake opened with first round heats over 500yds and last Thursday’s semi-finals were over 550yds, asking different questions of the twelve greyhounds involved. It was no surprise to see the Liam O’Callaghan-trained Outdoor Rainbow sent off the 1/2 favourite by Patsy Browne in the first semi-final, bearing in mind a run of 28.47 (.20 fast) over 525yds in the second round, but she found one too good for her in 4/1 shot, Mr Quiz Answer, a Thurles-owned syndicate dog trained by Thomas Connor.

Yes, Outdoor Rainbow did show in front from trap 4, but the best early foot was shown on the outside by 6/1 shot, Pennylane Dusty, and this fellow led off the opening bend from Mr Quiz Answer and Outdoor Rainbow, which lost serious ground at the bend.

Pennylane Dusty was actually three and a half lengths ahead of Mr Quiz Answer rounding the third bend, with a further three lengths back to Outdoor Rainbow, and it represented a fine performance by Mr Quiz Answer to run on strongly enough to score by half a length from the hot favourite in 30.16 (.10 fast), with three-quarters of a length back to Pennylane Dusty.

There was also an odds-on favourite in the second semi-final in Westwind Flame, owned by Michael O’Rourke, of Farranfore, though this fellow was at the more backable odds of 4/5. Housed in trap 3, he drove powerfully into the opening bend to claim the lead rounding it and, although well challenged on the back straight, he was decisively in control rounding the third bend and he hit the line three lengths ahead of the David Flanagan-trained Dream Step in 29.81, with a length back to Johnny Regan’s Mentality.

The final takes place over 570yds this Saturday night and, on the evidence of the semi-finals, it is hard to oppose Westwind Flame, which will be running from trap 2 and is attempting to make it a quite brilliant five consecutive wins, with only one defeat at Curraheen Park on his card.

Westwind Flame, very importantly, has a great man behind him in Michael O’Rourke and, while Outdoor Rainbow is sure to be well supported to atone for her semi-final defeat, the October ’20 son of Laughil Blake and Westwind Jet is given the vote to keep his great run going.

The draw for the final is (trap order): Outdoor Rainbow, Westwind Flame, Dream Step, Pennylane Dusty (M), Mr Quiz Answer (M), Mentality (M).

Turning to the Fine Gael novice 525 sweepstake, there were just three first-round heats and four qualified from each of them to clear the way for two semi-finals. You wouldn’t expect all three first-round winners to produce exceptional winning times first time out, but that’s exactly what they did and the semi-finals this Saturday night are going to be more than interesting.

Heat 1 saw Crossfield Wilma clock 28.68 for Brendan O’Shea, of Millstreet, and, while it was very close between Crossfield Wilma, Una Maachina and Ballymac Whirl rounding the third bend, there was a lot to like about the way Crossfield Wilma took control from this point onwards and won by four lengths from Una Maachina in 28.68, with two short heads back to Clounamon Mopsy and Ballymac Whirl.

In heat 2, nothing stood a chance with Michael Daly’s Ballyard Whirl, which ran from trap 4. He simply flew to the opening bend and he dominated to the extent that he had eleven and a half lengths to spare at the line from Lissycasey Jonjo in 28.56, with a short head back to Slippy Ghost.

Another superb time of 28.63 was recorded in heat 3 by Steady Rambler, owned by Patrick Fennell, of Tarbert. This fellow was wearing the striped sheet and, although led off the opening bend by Cape Legend, he asserted strong control as the race progressed and won by three and a half lengths from Sporting Shinny, with four and a half lengths back to Cape Legend.

Quite clearly, this is a really good novice sweepstake and it will be more than interesting to see how the two semi-finals work out, the draw for which worked out as follows (trap order): First semi-final: Una Maachina, Spurge (M), Ballymac Whirl (M), Ballyard Syd (M), Sporting Shinny (M), Clounamon Mopsy (W). Second semi-final: Crossfield Wilma (M), Ballymac Sahara (M), Cape Legend (M), Slippy Ghost (M), Steady Rambler (M), Lissycasey Jonjo (W).

Aside from the sweepstakes, there was a quite brilliant run of 28.37 in the last of ten races, an A1 525, by Bulletfromagun, which Brendan Maunsell trains for the Ina Boys syndicate headed up by Michael O’Leary. The Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Bailey might have been the even-money favourite, but brilliant early pace from trap 6 saw Bulletfromagun (5/2) take clear control and he hit the line four and a half lengths ahead of Ballymac Bailey.

There was also a splendid run of 28.69 by Trevor O’Connell’s Cheeky Lily, while the other winners were: Bowline Dyson, 17.71; Explosive Jessie, 17.79; Whisky River, 29.30.