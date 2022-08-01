Kerry

Second for Callum Devine and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan at Cork ‘20’ Rally

Sunday morning fight-back falls just short as crew must give best to Derry’s Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes

Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan in action in their VW during the Cork 20 Rally last weekend Photo by Ger Leahy Expand

Seán Moriarty

A final day charge by Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan wasn’t enough for the crew to get their second international rally win of the season at last weekend’s Cork ‘20’.

The Volkswagen Polo crew reduced eventual winners Josh Moffett’s and Andy Hayes 11.6-second advantage to 3.1 seconds with two stages left of the 15-stage event.

