Scott’s Lakers win Killarney derby against Cougars to keep their hopes of reaching play-offs alive

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scott’s Lakers St Pauls 100

Killarney Cougars 79

With 3.20 remaining in the second quarter and the Killarney Cougars leading 39-32 it looked like the hosts were on track to grab their first win of the season. Darren Townes, Tommy Bowler and Jack Lynch had been instrumental in establishing that advantage and with their supporters in a packed Presentation Gym lending to a tumultuous atmosphere it was going to take a renewed effort from Scotts Lakers to mine a victory.

But the next 10 minutes of basketball, spread between the end of that second quarter and running into the third, saw the Lakers explode into life and go on 34-9 scoring run. Central to all this was the outstanding Jack Ferguson, whose performance was worth the admission price alone and Rui Saravia who brought a defensive intensity when it was needed in that purple patch.

Ferguson, who hit eight three-pointers amongst his 37 point haul, was just happy to be back to his normal self after an uncomfortable New Year suffering from a debilitating stomach bug. “It was great to be healthy and help the team win. But we've a lot to work on but I loved the battle tonight with the Cougars and it's always nice to win,” he said.

Team captain Saravia was philosophical after the game. “Derbies are always hard to win because the Cougars came out to play and they gave us a tough first half. But hopefully this win can get a good run going to help us back into the playoff spots. There is big potential in the team so we need to build up some momentum,” Saravia said.

Momentum was something that was with the home side in the opening quarter. Jack Lynch hit two big threes while Darren Townes was gaining a foothold inside. When Tommy Bowler hit another three it gave the Cougars a 12-6 lead. Marko Bencic, Saravia and Ferguson got the Lakers lungs open though with some nice interplay and the gap was cut to one, 14-13. Aron Walker and Ferguson pushed the Lakers ahead by six, 20-14 but Esebio Strijdhaftig was keen to impress and he helped the hosts into a 26-24 first quarter lead, despite Jack O'Sullivan’s late points for the Lakers.

Jamie O’Sullivan hit an early basket to level but Bowler, Townes, Lynch and Evan Cox pushed the Cougars into a seven point lead, 39-32. But that only prompted the Lakers resurgence with Ferguson hitting fourteen points in three minutes, going through his full repertoire of skills. Not that he did it single-handedly, Ronan Collins hit from beyond the arc and young Mark Sheehan nailed a big three as well . Conor Flynn responded for the Cougars as did Andrew Fitzgerald but the Lakers held the advantage at half time, 52-44.

Andrew Fitzgerald threatened a Cougars comeback with a basket but Aron Walker, Ferguson and Marko Bencic, enjoying his most productive game of the season, were having none of it. Saravias defensive intensity at this juncture was infectious and with Paul Clarke using his physique they limited the Cougars to just 14 points in the quarter. Further scores from Walker, Senan O’Leary, Bencic and Ferguson opened the lead out further, 79-58 going into the final quarter.

It saw the Lakers hold their 21-point advantage but also afforded coach Jarlath Lee the latitude to give his entire squad meaningful minutes. Jack O’Sullivan wasn't phased, matching up to American Townes, Eoin Carroll netted three points while Mark Sheehan added four more to bring his total to seven.

Oisin Spring again saw court time and they very much belong to the future and present of the club. The Cougars battled on gamely mainly through Townes and Strijdhaftig but Ferguson and Jamie O’Sullivan both hit threes to quell any swing of the pendulum. Saravia and Walker netted also but the last word went to Ronan Collins as the Lakers hit the magical ton.

Scott’s Lakers coach Lee saw it as a mixed bag. “It took us a while to get into our offence and sometimes we were a bit slow to go inside to Rui and Aron. Our defence was only good in patches, we need to go lower in that count but a win is a win. I was glad that we were able to give our full squad some minutes and the young lads are really enjoying it,” he said.

Scott’s Lakers scorers were Jack Ferguson with 37 points, Marko Bencic (14), Rui Saravia (12), Aron Walker (8), Jamie O’Sullivan (7), Mark Sheehan (7), Ronan Collins (5), Jack O’Sullivan (4), Eoin Carroll (3), Senan O’Leary (3), Paul Clarke, Oisin Spring.

For Killarney Cougars Darren Townes top scored with 19 points, Esebio Strijdhaftig had 17, Andrew Fitzgerald (12), Tommy Bowler (11), Jack Lynch (11), Nathan Cox (6).

SETU Carlow are the visitors to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre this Saturday as the Lakers look to build on the momentum of their derby win. The sides last met in the Barrow Centre in November, a game that saw the Lakers put in a decent performance despite being severely depleted. The Martin Conroy coached side are always a tough nut to crack and in Conor Harkins they have one of the best outside shooters in the country. Kevin Donohue was very influential in that last meeting while Jack Kehoe isn't shy from three-point land. Jordan Fallon and Ben Kelly Flynn are also solid performers. Carlow sit just ahead of the Lakers in the League standings so a win is imperative to keep any play-off hopes in focus.

Last season the two sides met in the final round of the regular season and with the Lakers chasing a play-off spot a win was vital. It saw them produce their most comprehensive win of the season but it came with the caveat that Carlow were already play-off bound. Tip off is 7.30pm.