Scott’s Lakers see another tight game slip through their fingers against Portlaoise Panthers

Jack Ferguson of Scott's Lakers in action against Desean Hampton of Portlaoise Panthers during their National League Division One game in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scott’s Lakers 83

Portlaoise Panthers 85

Another game, another case of what could have been for the Scotts Lakers. Just like the previous weekend, they led from the off, looked like winners at various stages but ultimately got pipped at the post.

The manner of this defeat could stick in the craw but with Ulster University visiting the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre the following evening there can be no time to be licking their wounds. No better place than to be back out on the hardwood and get that defeat out of the system.

To pick the pieces out of this, again Senan O’Leary was prolific, Eoin Carroll gave another example of his potential while Rui Saravia continued to lead from the front. Jack Ferguson is now officially the best three-point shooter in the league while the O’Sullivans, Jack and Jamie, Mark Sheehan and Oisin Spring continue to show why they are the future of St Paul's basketball.

The opening quarter was finely balanced and finished 23-23 apiece. Daniel Chukwubuzo was lively from the off for the visitors but Senan O’Leary, Jack Ferguson and Rui Saravia helped the Lakers in an 8-5 early lead. Panthers American Desean Hampton and Chukwubuzo struck back but the hot hand of Ferguson was in full flow as he eased the Lakers ahead again 16-11.

Panthers’ Davin McEvoy continued his recent run of good form and with Gary Morrissey also netting a three it took a Saravia basket and a Ferguson three to tie the first quarter score.

Ferguson and Saravia set the tone early in the second quarter but Hampton and Chukwubuzo were keeping the Panthers in tow. O’Leary helped nudge the Lakers clear again but Hampton and Morrissey were proving to be a handful and the Panthers now held a slim 39-38 lead with 2.52 left in the quarter. Enter O’Leary again with three big threes and that helped give the Lakers a 49-45 half time lead.

The third quarter saw the Lakers hold and indeed increase that advantage. But it came at a cost as both O’Leary and Saravia picked up their fourth fouls and obviously had to tread carefully thereafter. Again Ferguson was instrumental in this quarter and he got good support from his namesake Jack O’Sullivan. Holding a ten point lead 71-61, a Cillian O’Connell three late in the quarter gave the Panthers a clearer sight at 71-64.

Eoin Carroll pushed it out to 73-64 Hampton and Chukwubuzo halved the deficit within two minutes but the Jacks made it 79-70. Unfortunately for the Lakers they went on a cold streak for a few minutes but initially they kept the Panthers at bay. After a time out the Panthers pounced mainly through the promptings of a previously quiet Conor Byrne and Chukwubuzo.

Hampton, with 3.08 on the clock, put the visitors 82-79 ahead and a Laker timeout was called. Eoin Carroll cut the gap to one, 82-81, but the hammer blow came in the form of a Coor Byrne three. But Saravia cut the gap to two with the Lakers using fouls to now quell the Panthers. Hamptons went to the line with four seconds on the clock but amazingly failed with both.

Saravia rebounded the second shot, fed it NFL style down the court to Ferguson who put up a three-point shot in an attempt to clinch the winner. It looked good in mid air but rimmed out much to everyone’s, bar the Panthers, anguish. A game you could argue that slipped through their fingers.

Jack Ferguson was the games top scorer with 40 points, Senan O’Leary had 16, Rui Saravia (14), Jack O Sullivan (7), Eoin Carroll (6), Jamie O’Sullivan, Mark Sheehan, Oisin Spring.

For the Panthers Desean Hampton had 25, Daniel Chukwubuzo netted 23 and Conor Byrne hit the all important 11.