Scott’s Lakers produce their best to win away to WIT Vikings

InsureMyVan.ie National League Division 1 – Round 3

Waterford IT Vikings 59

Scotts Lakers St Pauls 94

Scotts Lakers St Pauls made the trip to the South East to play Waterford IT Vikings and the journey home was well shortened as they produced their most complete performance so far this season as they accounted for the hosts by 94 to 59.

All this was done against the background of a slightly depleted squad through GAA commitments, illness and injury. The huge positive to come out of this was the involvement of four local teenagers in the triumph.

Jamie O’Sullivan chipped in for an impressive 20 points, Senan O’Leary 16 points, Daniel Carroll hit a massive three pointer while U-17 Irish triallist Mark Sheehan made his National League debut, slotting home two free throws effortlessly.

The local quartets efforts dovetailed perfectly with Emilian Grudov and Ben Miller, who enjoyed his most productive outing so far, while Rui Saravia enjoyed his time in the College Hall in Waterford IT.

Coach Jarlath Lee was very pleased with the result.

"We needed the confidence boost. We should have won our first game but complacency creptin. Delighted that we never let that happen. Ben Miller showed great leadership and decision making especially in the second half while Senan O’Leary showed why I have him as a starter with 16 points at the age of 17, and Jamie O’Sullivan, another teenager, with 20 points," Lee said.

"We, the club, are building for the future and we are taking the right steps, it wont happen over night, but it will happen. Daniel Carroll on the score sheet again with 4 points, but I was mainly impressed with his defence. Mark Sheehan, always positive, always ready, a great kid to be part of any team. But we will get back to work on Monday night and focus on our first home game against Blue Demons. A home game, we'd really love a big support and loud fans to help us."

Scott’s Lakers set the tempo from the tip-off with Grudov quickly into his stride, alongside Saravia, Senan O’Leary and Jamie O’Sullivan who all made buckets. Top scorer for the evening Ben Miller had the last word in the first quarter, getting his opening points from the free throw line.

Leading 25-15 it looked plain sailing but the Vikings raided and plundered in the second quarter for 22 points and actually lead 37 to 36 at half time, with only Miller and Grudov troubling the scoreboard.

But all that changed in the third period as Miller, Jamie O’Sullivan, Daniel Carroll all hit big threes and with Miller finding his mojo the Lakers burst into a 63 to 47 lead.

Any thoughts of a Vikings comeback were deflated within seconds of the restart of the fourth quarter as Senan O‘Leary struck from downtown and Grudov, Miller, O'Sullivan and Carroll all kept their foot on the throttle to ease the Lakers to victory.

The aforementioned Mark Sheahan climbed off the bench in both halves and got his due reward swishing his free throws as the Lakers accumulated 31 points in the final quarter.

A timely boost for this young squad as they face their first home game of the season against League hot shots UCC Blue Demons. While scoring 94 points may seem to be the highlight, the concession of only 59 points shows a more solid and consistent defence.

Top Scorers

Scotts Lakers: Ben Miller (27), Emilian Grudov (22), Jamie O’Sullivan (20), Senan O’Leary (16), Daniel Carroll (4), Rui Saravia (3), Mark Sheehan (2).

WIT Vikings: Conor Fenton (21) Craig O’Neill )11)

Lakers next game takes place at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 13 at 7.30pm, heralding the return of National League basketball to the town for the first time in 18 months. Season and Patron tickets are now available from any club officer.