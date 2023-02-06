Scott’s Lakers play-off hopes suffer set-back after big loss away to Limerick Sport Eagles

Scotts Lakers coach Jarlath Lee needs to get his team refocused for another hugely important Division One game away to Drogheda Wolves this weekend

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE

Scott’s Lakers 68

Limerick Sport Eagles 116

It was a tough night at the office for Scott’s Lakers as they struggled to live with a Limerick Sport Eagles side who were absolutely rampant from the get go and although there was a brief rally in the second quarter at no stage did the result look in doubt. The Limerick side had lost Manny Payton to Chile before Christmas and there may have been a hint that they would find it hard to replace such a talismanic figure.

In Brendan Barry they found a perfect replacement. He tormented the Lakers in the opening quarter, hitting five three pointers, and although not as prolific for the remainder of the game he still popped up with a big score at his leisure. Besides Barry eight other members of the Eagles squad contributed to the scoreboard and in horse racing parlance, they won pulling up.

It was a disruptive week for the Lakers with centre Aron Walker returning home and without the influential Ronan Collins and Jack O’Sullivan they struggled to get any foothold on the game. Nikola Ivkovic got the Eagles flying out of the nest early and alongside Barry and the imposing Jason Killeen they opened up a 12-5 advantage.

Paul Clarke opened brightly for the Lakers, hitting their first five points and the game settled for a period with Jack Ferguson, Marko Bencic and Rui Saravia all netting. At 20-11 the game was still in hand but the home side with Barry netting three rapid fire threes and Sammy Bah and Stephen King also scoring, opened up a game-defining gap. Eoin Carroll and Paul Clarke netted further baskets and Ferguson's last score of the quarter saw Limerick lead 38-18.

The second quarter saw the Lakers play with more abandon and spirit and with three minutes to go in the half the gap was down to eight, 49-41. Between Clarke, Ferguson, Bencic and Senan O’Leary they combined for six three pointers and Eoin Carroll added further to his tally. At this juncture the game looked well poised but Jason Killeen, Jack Coyne, Ivkovic and Ryan Walsh unmercifully put their boots down and all the Lakers could muster in reply was two Mark Sheehan free throws. A 17-2 scoring run had Limerick almost out of sight, 66-43.

There was no threat of a let up in the third quarter, with Killeen, Ivkovic and Barry to the fore but Jamie O’Sullivan and Bencic did hit threes , Saravia and O’Leary also netting and the lead was increased to thirty five, 93-58. The fourth quarter got no better as Ryan Walsh began to enjoy himself by running amok with 11 points. Mark Sheehan did hit a three, Ferguson, Clarke and Saravia also adding points but truth to be told it was a painful wait for the final buzzer for the visitors.

When it did eventually sound the scoreboard did not make pretty reading at 116-68 on a night to forget for the Lakers. The result puts a huge dent in their play-off hopes and with the Limerick Celtics defeating Fr Matthews in the other top four clash it is the Limerick sides that now hold sway in the Southern Conference.

The Lakers are on the road again this weekend with what must be one of the first, if not the first, trip to Drogheda for a Killarney basketball side. The Drogheda Wolves are a new addition to the National Basketball league and they certainly have made their presence felt. They sit just outside the top two in the Northern Conference and notably travelled to Limerick before Christmas and defeated the Eagles.

They are yet to win in 2023, losing surprisingly to Team North West and more recently Ulster University. But they will be looking to the recently arrived Lemmie Howard Jnr, Tiago Pereira and Stephen Safo to help them bounce back. Bouncing back is something the Lakers will have to do as well in the Ballymakenny College gym. Tip off is 7.30pm.

Against Limerick Eagles Paul Clarke and Jack Ferguson scored 13 points each for Lakers, with Marko Bencic (12), Senan O’Leary (10), Rui Saravia (6), Jamie O’Sullivan (5) and Mark Sheehan (5).

For the high flying Eagles Brendan Barry had a game high 29 points, Jason Killeen and Ryan Walsh had 17 apiece and Nikola Ivkovic shot 13 points.