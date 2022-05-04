Scart Jim moves up to open class after clocking brilliant time at SIS meeting

Ballyard Taylor, owned by Michael Daly, of Tralee, qualified for the semi-finals of the Cesarewitch at Mullingar on Sunday

IT was well worth waiting for the last race, an A2 525, at last week’s SIS meeting at the Oakview venue, for the very good reason that it was won in the quite brilliant time of 28.57 (.10 fast) by Scart Jim, owned by Brendan O’Mahony from Scartaglen.

The June ’17 son of Droopys Jet and Balance Sheet won by three lengths from Garfiney Jess and, bearing in mind the name of his dam, the figures are more than healthy – amounting to winnings of €7,710, in fact. It’s up to open class for him now, but he has the breaking ability to cope.

The second race, for A4 class, was won in 28.85 by former Rose of Tralee sweepstake winner, Millridge Willow, while the eighth race, also for A4 class, saw Callaway Links and Brackers Jersey dead-heat in 29.25.

Other winners were Send It Joan, 29.03; Cruzin Rey, 28.88; Pennylane Genie, 28.80; Petitpop Flyer, 28.82; Crossfield Han, 29.25; Striolion, 28.88; Get The Facts, 29.05 (.10 fast in all cases).

************

THEY love their greyhounds in Tipperary and that was well proven by the big crowd which attended a meeting in Clonmel’s Hotel Minella to discuss ways that Clonmel track can be supported into the future.

One man, Nathan Corden, came from England and there from Newry was IBOBF chairman, Brendan Mathews.

A number of committees were set up, including one for the maintenance and welfare of the track and its facilities, and a track membership of €100 per annum was agreed.

All of which will come as good news to those who want to see Clonmel’s private track having a proper future. And, who knows, maybe we’ll have another Kerry winner in the upcoming Produce Stakes out the Davis Road!

************

GOING back the years the Ballyard prefix provided us with many outstanding memories, especially on the coursing fields, and it was great to see a greyhound carrying the prefix, Ballyard Taylor, qualifying for the semi-finals of the Cesarewitch at Mullingar on Sunday. Owned by Michael Daly, of Tralee, and trained in Meath by Ian Reilly, Ballyard Taylor finished third in the fourth quarter-final, two lengths and a head behind the winner, Glendalough, and he runs from trap 4 in the first semi-final this Sunday.

************

AT Shelbourne Park on Saturday, a huge talking point was a victory achieved from away off the pace by Hoodoo Brown, jointly owned by Liam Dowling and Dingle’s Mossie O’Donnell. He’s going to command some attention next time out.