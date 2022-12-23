Satellite Black sets the pace in A3 525 heats for Killarney owner Neilly Jones

Satellite Black, owned by Neilly Jones, of Killarney, has become the front runner in an A3 525 sweepstake which, thanks to sponsorship by Listowel Garden Machinery and Tool Hire, is carrying a winner’s purse of €1,250 at Tralee Track.

There were just three first-round heats when the event got underway on Thursday night and Satellite Black clocked the fastest winning time of 29.27 (.20 slow) in winning heat 3. Sent off the 7/4 favourite by Patsy Browne, the only bookmaker framing the odds, she got the start that was required from trap 3 and, always in control, she won by four lengths from Feora Pete, with two lengths back to Millridge Cali.

Closest to her time-wise in heat 1, on 29.36, was Lissycasey Flor, owned by Jayne Donlon, of Listowel. This wide seed might have been without a win, or even a runner-up placing, in four career starts, but there was plenty to like about the way he joined the front-running Lone Best rounding the third bend and went on to score by a length and a half from Millridge Nadia, with Lone Best fading to be six lengths behind Millridge Nadia in third place.

The Tote pools on the night weren’t great, with a pretty small attendance present, but Lissycasey Flor, a 3/1 shot with Patsy Browne, paid €25.90 to a €1 win bet on the Tote.

The remaining heat, the second, was won by another 3/1 shot, Ventry Queen, which had been without a win in six career starts. Owned by Padraig Ó Murchú, Of Ventry, she was three and a half lengths behind Johnnie Fingers rounding the third bend before overtaking him and then holding off the strong-finishing Mahoonagh Minta, the 4/5 favourite, by a head in 29.47, with three lengths back to Johnnie Fingers.

The fact that just twenty spots, representing slightly less than three lengths, separates the three first-round winners, makes this a pretty open sweepstake and, intriguingly, the three heat winners have been drawn together in the first semi-final this Friday night. Satellite Black has another trap 3 draw and Neily Jones’ daughter of Droopys Sydney and Walraven Diva can make an even stronger case for herself in the sweepstake by winning again. It is well within her compass.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): Lone Best, Ventry Queen, Satellite Black, Millridge Nadia, Lissycasey Mini (W), Lissycasey Flor (W). Second semi-final: Millridge Cali, Mahoonagh Minta, Feora Pete, Send It Joan (M), Ardrahan Jess (M), Johnnie Fingers (W).

The hottest race of the night was the ninth, for A1 class over the standard distance, and, disappointingly, there were just four runners (indeed, the last race, for A4 class, had only three runners).

The Jack Kennelly-trained Una Maachina was a very hot order at 4/6 to win the A1 race, but she and everything else were routed by 2/1 shot, Dunquin Ida, owned by Michael Walsh, of Newcastlewest. Dunquin Ida flew to the opening bend from trap 2 and such was her dominance that she had seven lengths to spare at the line from Una Maachina in an estimated 28.75.

The winner of an A6/ A7 525, Camp Jess, was very impressive in clocking an estimated 29.02 for Castleisland trainer, James O’Regan, while the other winners and their estimated times (the going was .20 slow for all 525 races and .10 slow for one 325 race) were Scarty Electric, 29.34; Phyllis Choice, 29.53; Capetown 29.32; Loher Tiger, 18.11; Boomtown Óg, 29.41.