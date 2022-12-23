Kerry

Satellite Black sets the pace in A3 525 heats for Killarney owner Neilly Jones

kerryman

John Barry

Satellite Black, owned by Neilly Jones, of Killarney, has become the front runner in an A3 525 sweepstake which, thanks to sponsorship by Listowel Garden Machinery and Tool Hire, is carrying a winner’s purse of €1,250 at Tralee Track.

There were just three first-round heats when the event got underway on Thursday night and Satellite Black clocked the fastest winning time of 29.27 (.20 slow) in winning heat 3. Sent off the 7/4 favourite by Patsy Browne, the only bookmaker framing the odds, she got the start that was required from trap 3 and, always in control, she won by four lengths from Feora Pete, with two lengths back to Millridge Cali.

