Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sammy Be books Derby ticket at Newcastlewest in the hands of Tarbert trainer O’Connor

The O'Connor kennel from Tarbert enjoying success at Newcastlewest coursing on Sunday after Sammy Be won the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 for owners the Banner-Gentleman-Syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

Close

The O'Connor kennel from Tarbert enjoying success at Newcastlewest coursing on Sunday after Sammy Be won the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 for owners the Banner-Gentleman-Syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

The O'Connor kennel from Tarbert enjoying success at Newcastlewest coursing on Sunday after Sammy Be won the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 for owners the Banner-Gentleman-Syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

The O'Connor kennel from Tarbert enjoying success at Newcastlewest coursing on Sunday after Sammy Be won the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 for owners the Banner-Gentleman-Syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

kerryman

James O'Connor

Both finalists in the 20/21 Derby Trial Stake had hit the crossbar on two occasions this season, so it was always going to be third time lucky for either Ballinveala Enzo or Sammy Be (NewInn Wonder / Breska Dawn) at Newcastlewest over the weekend.

The latter, in the hands of Patrick ‘Saleen’ O’Connor, landed the spoils with a dominant display. Owned by the Banner-Gentlemen-Syndicate from Cree, the winner clocked consistently well throughout the Stake and controlled the deciding course from the off. The testing incline at Powerstown should suit this strong running brindle.

Privacy