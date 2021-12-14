Sammy Be books Derby ticket at Newcastlewest in the hands of Tarbert trainer O’Connor

Both finalists in the 20/21 Derby Trial Stake had hit the crossbar on two occasions this season, so it was always going to be third time lucky for either Ballinveala Enzo or Sammy Be (NewInn Wonder / Breska Dawn) at Newcastlewest over the weekend.

The latter, in the hands of Patrick ‘Saleen’ O’Connor, landed the spoils with a dominant display. Owned by the Banner-Gentlemen-Syndicate from Cree, the winner clocked consistently well throughout the Stake and controlled the deciding course from the off. The testing incline at Powerstown should suit this strong running brindle.

The Derby Trial Stake produced a surprise winner in the form of Drive On Chubby (Adios Alonso / Aghadown Peaches). The winner bucked the odds round on round and did his best running throughout the competition from halfway. Having got the rub off the green when A Boy Dakid ran off line in the quarter-final stage, the Chris O’Donovan trained runner came from well off the pace to deny Bucket River in the penultimate round.

A big outsider in the final, Drive On Chubby again came with a late flourish to deny Central Actor. Perseverance by the Douglas based handler has certainly paid off with this fellow as he showed no form for four outings earlier in the campaign but did show that he had turned the corner when ‘running-up’ to Not Caught Tyson at Rathkeale.

Meanwhile, Tree Top Danno (NewInn Wonder / Tanyard Rena) produced the goods in emphatic style to claim the Munster Cup at Newcastlewest. In a competitive renewal, the winner was foot perfect throughout and upset the book in the final to beat the highly rated Derby Wonder.

From the outset, the David Lonergan owned runner set the tone with victory over Foxhollow Adios, but it was his performance against Go Home Ourthat that was particularly eye-catching. Having been led from slips, the winner reversed the placings within a matter of strides to get up by a length in a short slip. However, he still went to the hut as the outsider in the final, and while Derby Wonder disappointed, the winner went about his business with efficiency. For trainer Kevin Barry it was yet another success in what has so far been a phenomenal season.

Montpellier Queen (NewInn Wonder / Jumeriah Glory) further enhanced her growing reputation with victory in the All Age Bitch Stake. Having collected her 20/21 Oaks ticket at Rathkeale, she continued her winning sequence in consistent fashion and justified favouritism in the final with victory over O Solo Mio. Having showed in front leaving slips, owner Jimmy Buckley was no doubt clearing his throat as his homebred passed the stand en route to a 3 ½ length success. Trained by Matthew Harte, the winner’s weekend exploits have resulted in her odds of Classic success harden to 10/1.

Atypical Breska (Drive On Smokey / Breska Hi Light), who had lost out to eventual winner Usual Drama in the penultimate round at East Donegal, continued on an upward curve to claim the Oaks ticket. The winner went through the Stake in impressive fashion and secured the red collar for the final with a convincing win against Lady Orlaith. Both herself and fellow finalist Marbella were 4/6 your pick going to slips for the decider, but the Sam Doolan and Fionn Griffin-Keyes owned runner quickly shook off the attentions of her rival and drew a length clear on top of the stretch to secure her pass for the Lodge Gate.

Finally, Demnse Soul (Soul / Allhelletloose) was declared the winner of the Ardnacrohy and Denis Murphy Memorial Stake following the withdrawal of Gavins Buick from the final course. The winner is owned locally by Jack Kelly.