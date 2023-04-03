Kerry

Saleen Ollie eliminated from Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake after dead-heat and a coin toss

Two fascinating semi-finals of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake will be run at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Friday night

Millridge Blake and Strideaway Lena fancied to win their respective semi-finals of the John and Mary Dowling A1 sweepstake on Friday Expand

John Barry

It wasn’t expected that a lack of entries would mean a week’s delay to the start of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake, one of the foremost events on the annual calendar at Tralee Track, but at least 24 went to traps in the opening round at the Oakview venue last Friday and, without doubt, it is going to take a good one to claim the winner’s purse of €2,200 on Friday of next week.

The long run to the opening bend from the 570yds box should make for a higher degree of trouble free racing, but that wasn’t exactly the case in the opening heats and, indeed, one of the finalists in the juvenile classic recently, the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Ollie, could only dead-heat for third place in heat 4 and, on the toss of a coin with Ameerah Choice, he was eliminated.

