Saleen Ollie eliminated from Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake after dead-heat and a coin toss

It wasn’t expected that a lack of entries would mean a week’s delay to the start of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake, one of the foremost events on the annual calendar at Tralee Track, but at least 24 went to traps in the opening round at the Oakview venue last Friday and, without doubt, it is going to take a good one to claim the winner’s purse of €2,200 on Friday of next week.

The long run to the opening bend from the 570yds box should make for a higher degree of trouble free racing, but that wasn’t exactly the case in the opening heats and, indeed, one of the finalists in the juvenile classic recently, the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Ollie, could only dead-heat for third place in heat 4 and, on the toss of a coin with Ameerah Choice, he was eliminated.

Saleen Ollie, which was sent off at 2/1, seriously collided with 5/4 favourite, Rushmoor Peggy, at the opening bend, affecting Rushmoor Peggy so badly that she finished a distance back in last place. Patrick O’Connor’s charge did well to recover and dead-heat for third place and there could have been a re-run between himself and Ameerah Choice on Tuesday of this week, but connections opted for the coin toss instead.

The winner of heat 4 was Millridge Blake, which clocked a pretty impressive 31.17 for Millstreet owner, Donal G O’Mahony. No problem whatsoever in running for this wide seed, for the very good reason that, from his trap 6 draw, he was able to outpace Saleen Ollie and Rushmoor Peggy to the opening bend.

The trouble between the latter pair behind him meant the elimination of any challenge and he enjoyed a huge winning margin of nine lengths at the line over 12/1 outsider, Coolavanny Bliss, with two and a half lengths back to the two dead-heaters.

An even more impressive time of 31.09 was produced in heat 1 by Strideaway Lena, owned by James O’Mahony, of Abbeyfeale. Sent off second favourite at 9/4, she fairly flew to the opening bend from trap 2 and such was her early dominance that she was able to round the third bend seven lengths ahead of the Jack Kennelly-trained Ladyswell.

There was to be no seven lengths in it at the finishing line, with the Galway-owned Crafty Babalino, which was 7/4 favourite, powerfully closing to three lengths, just a neck ahead of Ladyswell, but the early pace shown by Strideaway Lena makes her a very big player facing into the semi-finals this Friday night.

On 31.23 in heat 3 was Hazelhill Hazard, owned by Michael T O’Connell, of Askeaton. He was the complete outsider of the field at 10/1, but he won like an odds-on shot, powerfully leading the charge to the opening bend from trap 1 and subsequently dominating to the extent that he had five lengths to spare at the line from Monabricka, with a neck back to 7/4 favourite, Bounard Han.

The remaining heat winner was Millridge Cali, which initiated an opening round double for Donal G O’Mahony in heat 2. Just like Hazelhill Hazard, she was wearing the red sheet and she, too, belied her odds of 5/1 by leading everything to the opening bend and comfortably controlling matters to the line for a two-length victory over Four Bullets in 31.43, with a length back to 5/4 favourite, Sign On Rocket.

The two O’Mahony winners have been drawn together in the first semi-final for this coming Friday night, along with Hazehill Hazard, and preference is for Millridge Blake. Strideaway Lena will be very hard to beat from another trap 2 draw in the second semi-final, but a huge danger has to be Crafty Babalino.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Ladyswell, Hazelhill Hazard, Millridge Cali, Sign On Rocket, Ameerah Choice (M), Millridge Blake (W).

Second semi-final: Monabricka, Strideaway Lena, Four Bullets, Crafty Babalino, Bounard Han (M), Coolavanny Bliss (M).

Two 325 races last Friday saw Steeple Rd Paul clock 17.60 and Blueboyu clock 17.67, while an A4 525 saw Rooney score a runaway victory in 28.80. Other winners were Send It Gems, 29.22; Coors Lightening, 29.86; Cashen Lillian, 29.49; Loher Mabey, 29.30.