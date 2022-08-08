Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rose of Tralee sweepstake gets underway at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Sweepstake has been on-going since 1970

Sunshine Dream is now destined for a shot at the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after winning the 2002 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stakes. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar and boasts a winner&rsquo;s prize of €125,000. The Kerry representative will now progress to the First-Round heats of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, which begin on Friday, August 19 in Shelbourne Park. The Final of this highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday September 24. Pictured is Richard Barrett of Boylesports Tralee making the winning presentation to owner Brid Maunsell following Sunshine Dream's win in the 2022 Tralee Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Expand

Close

Sunshine Dream is now destined for a shot at the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after winning the 2002 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stakes. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar and boasts a winner&rsquo;s prize of €125,000. The Kerry representative will now progress to the First-Round heats of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, which begin on Friday, August 19 in Shelbourne Park. The Final of this highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday September 24. Pictured is Richard Barrett of Boylesports Tralee making the winning presentation to owner Brid Maunsell following Sunshine Dream's win in the 2022 Tralee Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Sunshine Dream is now destined for a shot at the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after winning the 2002 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stakes. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar and boasts a winner’s prize of €125,000. The Kerry representative will now progress to the First-Round heats of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, which begin on Friday, August 19 in Shelbourne Park. The Final of this highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday September 24. Pictured is Richard Barrett of Boylesports Tralee making the winning presentation to owner Brid Maunsell following Sunshine Dream's win in the 2022 Tralee Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Sunshine Dream is now destined for a shot at the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after winning the 2002 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stakes. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar and boasts a winner’s prize of €125,000. The Kerry representative will now progress to the First-Round heats of the BoyleSports Irish Derby, which begin on Friday, August 19 in Shelbourne Park. The Final of this highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday September 24. Pictured is Richard Barrett of Boylesports Tralee making the winning presentation to owner Brid Maunsell following Sunshine Dream's win in the 2022 Tralee Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

kerryman

John Barry

It was back in 1970 that the first Rose of Tralee Sweepstake, then over 550yds, was won by Shankil Flash, to be followed by Rocking Ship a year later, and it was great to be part of a very fine crowd at the Oakview venue last Friday night to see the 2022 running of the event get under way for A4 class over 525yds.

However, let it be said straight away that an entry of just 18 was more than disappointing for a sweepstake with such history – and worth €1,500 to the winner into the bargain, let it be added.

Privacy