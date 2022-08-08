Rose of Tralee sweepstake gets underway at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

It was back in 1970 that the first Rose of Tralee Sweepstake, then over 550yds, was won by Shankil Flash, to be followed by Rocking Ship a year later, and it was great to be part of a very fine crowd at the Oakview venue last Friday night to see the 2022 running of the event get under way for A4 class over 525yds.

However, let it be said straight away that an entry of just 18 was more than disappointing for a sweepstake with such history – and worth €1,500 to the winner into the bargain, let it be added.

Very importantly, two of the three first-round heats were won inside 29.00secs and the final is going to have a proper afternoon setting on Saturday, August 20, with, presumably, the Rose of Tralee contestants as invited guests.

The fastest of the three first-round winners, on 28.71 (.10 fast), was Sign On Honey, owned and trained locally by Anthony Slattery. This November ’20 daughter of Ballymac Bolger and Devon Honey, which was a 5/2 shot, achieved a flying start from trap 1 and nothing stood a chance with her after that. At the line, she had four lengths to spare from Seomra Cyclone, with the same distance back to Bville Sky.

The other sub-29.00secs winning run was produced in heat 3 by Pennylane Rose (Droopys Sydney – Pennylane Lucky), owned by the Pennylane syndicate from Lixnaw, which is headed up by Niamh McKenna.

The only wide seed and also a 5/2 shot, this lady built up a very nice lead as the race progressed, amounting to four lengths at the third bend, but the one chasing her at this point, Michael Bourke’s Gleneffy King, ran on with such gusto that there was only a short head between the pair at the line in 28.88, with three lengths back to Natural Maestro. Another stride and Gleneffy King would have won.

The remaining first-round heat, the second, saw victory go to Knocknaseed Kid (Eden The Kid – Knocknaseed Baby), owned by Janet Jordan, of Kanturk.

There was a 4/5 favourite here in the Patrick O’Connor-trained Slipalong Conor and there was never much fear about this fellow qualifying for the semi-finals, but he was unable to justify his odds-on position and lost out by a length to Knocknaseed Kid, which was 3/1 in the betting.

It wasn’t the cleanest of races, traffic-wise, and Knocknaseed Kid actually broke at the rear of the field from trap 2 before assuming control by the third bend.

Back behind, the Kenmare-owned Gucci Dame met her own traffic problems, but she finished a close enough third, three-quarters of a length behind Slipalong Connor.

The two semi-finals take place this Friday night and, interestingly, Sign On Honey and Pennylane Rose have been drawn together in the first semi-final (traps 3 and 6, respectively). Knocknaseed Kid has trap 2 in the second semi-final, with Slipalong Conor inside him in trap 1.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Ballyard Bruce, Bville Sky, Sign On Honey, Natural Maestro, Lissycasey Mini (W), Pennylane Rose (W). Second semi-final: Slipalong Conor, Knocknaseed Kid, Gleneffy King (M), Gucci Dame (M), Lissycasey Jonjo (M), Seomra Cyclone (W).

Friday’s supporting card saw trainer, Chris Houlihan, achieve an outstanding double with Bowline Dyson, which clocked a fabulous 28.53 (.10 fast) in a race for A3 class, and Cashen Dynamo, which recorded 17.63 (.05 fast) for the 325yd trip (S1/ S2 class), while a double was also recorded by Jeremiah Kerins, of Castleisland, with Knock Jet (29.63) and Millenium Man (29.32).

Other winners: Spirit Tornado, 18.15; Nocturnal Mo, 29.18; Pulley Nibbs, 28.98.