Ronan Deasy free throws help Kenmare Kestrels edge out St Brendans in U-12 Division 2 final

U-12 BOYS DIVISION 2 PLATE FINAL

Kenmare Kestrels 24

St Brendans 23

This was one of the most exciting games of the Finals day in Tralee Sports Complex the weekend before last as Kenmare Kestrels just edged out Tralee side St Brendans thanks to a free throw from Ronan Deasy. It was a game that could have either way as both sides adopted the motto that the best form of defence was attack. Kestrels had the better of exchanges in the opening quarter and led 9-3 thanks to five points from Aidan Lehane and a basket each from Ronan Deasy and Ronan Sheehan. St Brendans were finding it difficult to find their range with Cameron Quirke scoring his side’s three points.

St Brendans finally got going in the second quarter and outscored the Kenmare side 6-3 thanks to Jamie Quillinan, Cameron Patterson and Cameron Quirke baskets but a Johnny Hickson basket and a free throw from Ronan Deasy was enough for Kenmare to lead 12-9 at half time.

It was still nip and tuck during the third quarter with Lehane dropping in a three pointer, followed by a three-pointer from PJ Kilcullen enough to see Kestrels lead 20-18 at the end of the third. St Brendans were now within striking distance thanks to four points from Shane Carey, three from Evan Griffin and a basket from Ethan Quirke.

It was a nervous finish with St Brendans in foul trouble as Jamie Quillinan scoring three for St Brendans and Cameron Quirke scoring a deuce but it wasn’t enough. Kestrels, who lost their main man Aidan Lehane, who was fouled out, just got over the line thanks to four free throws, with Deasy getting two that saw the Kenmare team win by the minimum.

Top scorers

Kenmare Kestrels: Aidan Lehane 11, Ronan Deasy 5

St Brendans: Cameron Quirke 7, Jamie Quillinan 5

U-12 BOYS DIVISION 3 PLATE FINAL

St Pauls 46

TK Cougars 25

St Pauls always held the upper hand in their Killarney derby U-12 Boys Division 3 Plate Final at the Tralee Sports Complex leading all the way. The opening saw Michael O’Donoghue score five points in the opening quarter while Gary Moroney, Max Moynihan and Eanna O’Donoghue a basket each as St Pauls led 11-4 at the opening quarter.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Ryan Lynch replied for TK Cougars were having no luck with their shooting. St Pauls upped the tempo in the second quarter and punished Cougars with some excellent shooting with two baskets each from Sean O’Leary, Daragh Fleming and David O’Mahony. Cougars were still competitive with baskets from George Nomikos, David Kennelly and two free throws from Noah Cramley but St Pauls had moved 25-12 clear.

The third quarter was low scoring and defensive with St Pauls just shading it 6-4 with Gary Moroney getting St Pauls six points while Ryan Lynch sank two buckets for Cougars leaving St Pauls with a 31-16 clear entering the final quarter.

St Pauls finished the game the stronger with Dan Barry setting up some nice baskets for Daragh Fleming who drained six points while Sean O’Leary added another seven. Cougars tried to the end with David Kennelly and Ryan Lynch adding some well taken scores but St Pauls were deserving winners.

Top scorers

St Pauls: D Fleming 12, S O’Leary 11, G Moroney 8

TK Cougars: R Lynch 9, D Kennelly 6