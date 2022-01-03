Kerry

Roadstone Barney defies his age and odds to win A1 race for Abbeydorney’s O'Connell

All ten races at the recent SIS meeting at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium were worth €650 to the winner, and, altogether, €10,200 was claimed by the winning owners. Expand

John Barry

THE 2021 racing year ended on a pretty high note at Tralee Track on Tuesday night of last week, principally because of the marvellous prize money on offer. Every one of ten races at the SIS meeting was worth €650 to the winner, through the benevolence of Greyhound Racing Ireland, and, altogether, €10,200 was claimed by the winning owners. More like Shelbourne Park loot, this was.

Very much the star performer of the night was Roadstone Barney, which clocked a quite brilliant 28.56 in the sixth race (A1 525) for Trevor O’Connell, of Abbeydorney.

Privacy