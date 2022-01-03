Roadstone Barney defies his age and odds to win A1 race for Abbeydorney’s O'Connell

THE 2021 racing year ended on a pretty high note at Tralee Track on Tuesday night of last week, principally because of the marvellous prize money on offer. Every one of ten races at the SIS meeting was worth €650 to the winner, through the benevolence of Greyhound Racing Ireland, and, altogether, €10,200 was claimed by the winning owners. More like Shelbourne Park loot, this was.

Very much the star performer of the night was Roadstone Barney, which clocked a quite brilliant 28.56 in the sixth race (A1 525) for Trevor O’Connell, of Abbeydorney.

Roadstone Barney, which is by Tyrur Big Mike out of Impact Mixture, was five years old last September, making him by far the oldest in the race, and odds of 12/1 about him suggested that his chances of victory were rather slim.

However, he made a real mockery of those odds by absolutely flying out of trap 6 and, totally in control by the third bend, he hit the line three lengths ahead of the strong-finishing 6/4 favourite, Cashen Dolphin, with a length and a half back to another strong finisher, Bounard Han.

In claiming the pot of €650, Roadstone Barney brought his career earnings to a very impressive €8,913 and, based on this latest run, he will definitely be adding to that. Open class now beckons, of course.

One other winner managed to get inside 29.00 seconds and that was Loher Blake (9/4 fav) in the fifth race, for A2 class. Owned locally by Noel O’Leary, this fellow was paying further tribute to his remarkable dam, Loher Baby (recently deceased), by winning his 21st race in 28.94.

Just two months younger than Roadstone Barney, he made maximum use of a trap 1 draw to lead around the opening bend from Millridge Brady and he totally controlled matters thereafter, finishing three and a half lengths ahead of Donal G O’Mahony’s charge, with a neck back to Itsall Luckpolly.

Turning to the Wren family from Tarbert, and there were wins for Liza and Michael, initiated by Liza Wren’s Steeple Rd Lass in the second race (A4 525) at odds of 9/2. Housed in trap 3, Steeple Rd Lass was nicely ahead into the third bend and, in a thrilling run to the line, she held off the challenge of even-money favourite, Callaway Links, by the minimum margin, a short head, in 29.54.

Two races later (A3 525), Michael Wren completed the double with Steeple Rd Bella, which also ran from trap 3 and was a 5/2 shot in the betting. Steeple Rd Bella might have been headed by Crossfield Han (trap 6) on the back straight, but she gained control in a manner that was very admirable and she went on to master Crossfield Han by three lengths in 29.22.

No mistaking the powerful influence of the man at the heart of that double – Dan Wren, of course.

The very first race, for A5 class, saw Riverfield Ryan (5/2) fairly excel in streaking clear to score by nine lengths in 29.19 for Eddie Costello, of Ballybunion, while Liffeyside Patsy (2/1 fav) ended the night on a high note when capitalising on superb early pace to win in 29.14 (A2 class) for Kilmoyley trainer, Padraig Regan, and Killarney owner, Mrs Maureen Kiely.

Match That, a 5/1 shot, clocked 29.20 when winning the third race (A4 525)for Catherine Flavin, of Listowel, while the other winners were: Millridge Karma, 29.29; Blakes Boher, 29.46; Lissycasey Lizzy, 29.40.