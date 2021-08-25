Reserve Millridge Willow takes full advantage to win A4 final for O’Mahonys

Premium
DONAL G O’MAHONY is something of a winning machine at Tralee Track, but it appeared that his chances of winning the Kingdom Greyhound Supplies A4 525 Sweepstake (winner, €2,500) had evaporated when the greyhound he trains for his 14-year-old daughter, Caoimhe Maria, namely Millridge Willow, was eliminated at the semi-final stage. However, one of the finalists, the Ballylongford-owned Cape Cloud, was unable to take his place in the final so and Millridge Willow came in as a reserve for him and achieved a marvellous victory in last Friday night’s final at odds of 6/1.
It was a milestone victory for O’Mahony, too, because it brought his career wins to a fabulous 600 and, moreover, it was his second time winning the highly prestigious Rose Of Tralee Sweepstake, having previously been successful with Bridge Crack in 2001.
Millridge Willow, a September ’19 daughter of Droopys Sydney and Sign On Katie, set herself up for victory by achieving the very best of starts from trap 3 and although well challenged as the race progressed, especially by the Dingle-owned Gracias Lorenzo, she was not for catching up front and she hit the line a length ahead of Gracias Lorenzo in 28.95 (.10 slow), with three-quarters of a length back to the Blarney-owned Gaytime Tilly.
“I felt that she had a great chance because of her early pace and everything worked out really well for her,” said O’Mahony. “It’s nice to come along and win this long-established Tralee sweepstake again.”
Winning owner, Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony, was actually a Rose Bud at the 2017 Rose of Tralee festival, so winning a sweepstake four years later with the Rose of Tralee name on it carried the most special of connotations for her.
“I am so delighted to be the winning owner of Millridge Willow,” she said. “I picked her out when she was born and she has been a pure pet to me ever since.
“She had a white spot on her nose and she had four white legs, which made her special to me from the very start, and I am so proud to be the winning owner here tonight.”
The sponsor of the sweepstake, Brendan Nolan, of Kingdom Greyhound Supplies, has committed to supporting the event again next year. “I have great supporters here at the track and why not give something back,” he said.
Also decided on the night were two semi-finals of the Aoife Thornton A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €2,250) and huge interest centred on the Cork-owned Feora Chris, which had clocked a quite sensational 28.17 at the quarter-final stage. He won again in the rather slower but still very impressive time of 28.45 (estimated), while the other semi-final was won in 28.73 (also estimated) by none other than another Donal G O’Mahony runner, Millridge Allie. A report on those two semi-finals is carried elsewhere on this page.
Racing on Friday night concluded with a 570yds race for A2 class and none other than the former owner and breeder of Feora Chris, Michael A Reidy, of Ballyheigue, won it as the trainer of the Cahersiveen-owned Droumeragh Eva, which hit the line a length ahead of Labana Sky in 31.50.
The preceding race, for A1 class over 525yds, saw Baby Browne claim victory in 28.85 for joint owners, Michael Shine and Julie Moloney, of Listowel, while Crossfield Han, second time out, clocked 29.08 in a 525 race for A5 class and looks a really good purchase for John Gleeson, of Lixnaw.
Three races were over 325yds and they were won by Latch The Bolt (18.27), Shronedraugh Pat (17.84) and Ahavoher Hannah (17.81), while the other winners were Gulleen Enda (29.31) and Brexit Polka (29.53).
Off track, life was finally back again in the upstairs restaurant, which was great to see, and, hopefully, patrons will soon be able to enjoy the indoor comfort of the downstairs bar/ fast food area.