Reserve Millridge Willow takes full advantage to win A4 final for O’Mahonys

Sponsor Brendan Nolan, left, of Kingdom Greyhound Supplies, with the winner's trophy to be presentsed to the winning owner Caoimhe Maria O'Mahony, with her father Donal and brother Stephen, as well as KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey, right, after Millridge Willow won the Kingdom Greyhound Supplies Rose of Tralee Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

DONAL G O’MAHONY is something of a winning machine at Tralee Track, but it appeared that his chances of winning the Kingdom Greyhound Supplies A4 525 Sweepstake (winner, €2,500) had evaporated when the greyhound he trains for his 14-year-old daughter, Caoimhe Maria, namely Millridge Willow, was eliminated at the semi-final stage. However, one of the finalists, the Ballylongford-owned Cape Cloud, was unable to take his place in the final so and Millridge Willow came in as a reserve for him and achieved a marvellous victory in last Friday night’s final at odds of 6/1.

It was a milestone victory for O’Mahony, too, because it brought his career wins to a fabulous 600 and, moreover, it was his second time winning the highly prestigious Rose Of Tralee Sweepstake, having previously been successful with Bridge Crack in 2001.

Millridge Willow, a September ’19 daughter of Droopys Sydney and Sign On Katie, set herself up for victory by achieving the very best of starts from trap 3 and although well challenged as the race progressed, especially by the Dingle-owned Gracias Lorenzo, she was not for catching up front and she hit the line a length ahead of Gracias Lorenzo in 28.95 (.10 slow), with three-quarters of a length back to the Blarney-owned Gaytime Tilly.