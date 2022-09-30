Kerry

Rejuvenated Scotts Lakers hoping to hit the ground running this basketball season

Club just missed out on the play-offs last season after slow start cost them dearly

Scott's Lakers St Pauls launching their National League season at Scotts Hotel Killarne: Jarlath Lee, head coach, first from the right, with back row (from left to right) Eric Cooper Jnr, Dmytro Berozkin, Paul Clarke,Jamie O Sullivan. Front (from left to right) Senan O'Leary, Esebio Strijdhatfig, and Jamie Cooke Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Enda Walshe

Scotts Lakers St Pauls will start the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Division 1 Basketball season with a difficult yet tasty looking tie against Limerick Sports Eagles at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 1.

That will be one of three home games they will have in the month of October with the other Limerick side, the Celtics, visiting Killarney on Saturday October 22 and Cork side Fr Matthews coming over the county bounds on Sunday, October 30.

