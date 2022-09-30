Rejuvenated Scotts Lakers hoping to hit the ground running this basketball season

Scotts Lakers St Pauls will start the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Division 1 Basketball season with a difficult yet tasty looking tie against Limerick Sports Eagles at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 1.

That will be one of three home games they will have in the month of October with the other Limerick side, the Celtics, visiting Killarney on Saturday October 22 and Cork side Fr Matthews coming over the county bounds on Sunday, October 30.

The sole road road trip in the month is to face the SETU Waterford Vikings in game 2 on Saturday, October 8.

The Lakers were left to rue a slow start to last season when wins were hard to come by and yet by the season's end they were only within one basket of a play-off place. With that experience still fresh in their memory banks they will be determined to make full use of the opening month and get their season up and running as quickly as possible.

Having a full squad was a luxury not available in that time as well as playing their first four games away from home due to the use of the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre as a Covid Vaccine centre.

With those logistics tied up that won't be an issue this time round. The League is a little more arduous this season with some away days in Donegal and Dublin so a big functioning squad is a must.

The experience gained by the young Lakers side will have given them a gut check as to the level required and Coach Jarlath Lee will be keen to progress further this year.

Teenagers Jamie O’Sullivan and Senan O’Leary will be looking to add minutes to their court time while David Gleeson improved immeasurably as a force at both ends the more he played.

The squad will be further boosted by the presence of Irish underage International Ronan Collins, a Gneeveguilla native like Gleeson.

Collins had a very impressive record at International level and once he settles into the League he will be a massive asset to the squad.

Marko Bencic contributed hugely to the scoring effort in the latter part of last season's league and will be looking to push on even more this season.

The "young elders" Mark O’Shea and Paul Clarke gave huge leadership last season with their game intelligence and they will be involved as often as their GAA commitments will allow in the short term.

The club will always be looking to harvest the potential of the outstanding underage structure and young guns Mark Sheahan, Jack O’Sullivan and Eoin Carroll amongst others will be involved with the squad.

Another addition to the squad is Jamie Cooke who is well known for his basketball prowess with the Kerry Stars Club. Portuguese Rui Saravia has made Killarney his home and his clever assist play, solid defence and contribution to the score sheet will once again be a big bonus.

Last season's signings Emilian Grudov and Godwin Boahen have moved onto pastures new, but the club are busy finalising their recruitment for the season.

Eric Cooper Jnr is a graduate of Pepperdine University and his eye for a basket has been evident in pre-season. His three point shooting (made 84) has him ranked third in the University's single season history.

Esebio Strijdhaftig plays point guard and the Bosman player from the Netherlands was very adept in defence and in taking the ball to the rim at his previous club Almere in his native league.

The club are once again grateful to main sponsor Maurice O’Donoghue of Scotts Hotel and his family's legacy in supporting Killarney basketball goes back over 40 years. Once again the club will be looking for support and some very attractive packages are available .

The season ticket is €100, which guarantees admission to all nine of the club’s home National League games and home Cup games The patron ticket is €150 which nets admission for two adults to all nine of the club’s home National League games and home cup games.

The game sponsor is €300 and comes with admission for two to all nine of the club’s home National League games and home Cup games.

Your business name featured on the front the sponsored game programme and the business's name attached to all advertising for the game on social media, local written media and on Radio Kerry match preview and reports.