Reidy-trained South Of Georgia wins A1 final for O’Connells

FRIDAY is usually the night when the most important business is done at Tralee Track, and heading up the programme at the Oakview venue last Friday was the final of an A1 570 sweepstake worth €820 to the winner.

Beforehand, it wasn’t a final easily called, but there was no mistaking the brilliance of the winner, South Of Georgia, which Michael A Reidy, of Ballyheigue, trains for Donal O’Connell from Abbeydorney.

The winning time of 30.82 by South Of Georgia would have done justice to any open 570 sweepstake final, for the very good reason that it was only 20 spots outside the record of 30.62 jointly held by Rapparee Molly (August 30, 2008) and Toms Brett (June 30, 2012).

Breeding, though, was very much on the side of South Of Georgia, for the very good reason that he is a member of that quite brilliant litter which Michael A Reidy’s brood bitch, Feora Inish, threw to Droopys Sydney.

The final itself, one could say, was over once the traps went up. South Of Georgia got what was surely the best start of his 12-race career from trap 3 and he swept around the opening bend in the lead.

Yes, there were smart ones behind him and they were doing good times themselves, but there was absolutely no chance that South Of Georgia was going to be caught. Hpowered home three and a half lengths ahead of John Sugrue’s Fermoyle Fury (his semi-final conqueror), with a further length back to the Jack Kennelly-trained Ladyswell, which was the 5/4 favourite (South Of Georgia was second favourite at 7/4).

Winning owner Donal O’Connell, and his wife, Kathleen, are massive supporters of the doggy game, track and field, and they were particularly popular winning owners. “This fellow goes back to Millies May and you just can’t beat back breeding,” Donal said.

“I fancied him to win tonight but, then, I fancied him every night. That’s the kind of opinion I hold of him and it was nice to see that opinion upheld so strongly tonight. Of course, we had a great man behind him in Michael A Reidy.”

The sweepstake was sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association and that body, under the chairmanship of Brendan Maunsell, has been more than forthcoming in its support of sweepstakes at the Oakview venue.

The names of the members were published in Friday’s programme, all 147 of them, and, doubtless, Brendan Maunsell is hoping to see a decent percentage of that 147 at the agm of the Kerry GOBA in Tralee Track this Wednesday night (8 o’clock start).

The hottest race on last Friday’s programme was for A0 class over 525 yards and this was won in very impressive fashion from trap 1 by Scart Jim, owned by Brendan O’Mahony, of Scartaglen. This fellow might have eased from 6/4 to 2/1 with Patsy Browne, but he showed great battling qualities to take control where it mattered and he hit the line four lengths ahead of Millridge Dolly in 28.64.

Also impressive in winning an A1 525 race was Denville Paudie, which Michael Baker trains for Liam Dennehy, of Duagh. He might have been a 9/2 outsider, but he did the business really well from trap 5, leading around the opening bend and staying firmly in control to the line for a two-length victory over 6/1 shot, Sir Man, in 28.79.

Over 325 yards (S5 class) there was also much to like about the victory in 17.96 of Brosna Sydney, owned by Neily Nolan, of Brosna. A wide seed, he met trouble rounding the opening bend and appeared to have little chance of beating the front-running Send It Sailing, but he did so by half a length and, without doubt, he will win a lot more on the evidence of this run.

Another wide seed, Latch The Bolt, also showed up well over the 325 trip (S6/ S7 class) in gaining her fourth win from just seven starts for trainer, Sean Hunt. This syndicate bitch swept to the front around the opening bend and she sailed home four and a half lengths ahead of Angel Choice in 17.89.

An A6 greyhound, Get The Facts, also won resoundingly in 29.20 and 29.14 was clocked in a race for A3 class by Young Bud, while the concluding A2 525 was won in 29.07 by Rushing Paddy. Other winners were Four Day Week (29.79) and Toremore Matt (29.47).