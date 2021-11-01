Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

Close

Premium

Reidy-trained South Of Georgia wins A1 final for O’Connells

Brendan Maunsell (K.G.O.B.A. chairman) presents the winner's trophy to Kathleen O'Connell after South of Georgia won the K.G.O.B.A A1 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included are Beth Reidy, winning owner Donal O'Connell, trainer Michael A Reidy and Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Close

Brendan Maunsell (K.G.O.B.A. chairman) presents the winner's trophy to Kathleen O'Connell after South of Georgia won the K.G.O.B.A A1 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included are Beth Reidy, winning owner Donal O'Connell, trainer Michael A Reidy and Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Brendan Maunsell (K.G.O.B.A. chairman) presents the winner's trophy to Kathleen O'Connell after South of Georgia won the K.G.O.B.A A1 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included are Beth Reidy, winning owner Donal O'Connell, trainer Michael A Reidy and Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Brendan Maunsell (K.G.O.B.A. chairman) presents the winner's trophy to Kathleen O'Connell after South of Georgia won the K.G.O.B.A A1 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included are Beth Reidy, winning owner Donal O'Connell, trainer Michael A Reidy and Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

FRIDAY is usually the night when the most important business is done at Tralee Track, and heading up the programme at the Oakview venue last Friday was the final of an A1 570 sweepstake worth €820 to the winner.

Beforehand, it wasn’t a final easily called, but there was no mistaking the brilliance of the winner, South Of Georgia, which Michael A Reidy, of Ballyheigue, trains for Donal O’Connell from Abbeydorney.

The winning time of 30.82 by South Of Georgia would have done justice to any open 570 sweepstake final, for the very good reason that it was only 20 spots outside the record of 30.62 jointly held by Rapparee Molly (August 30, 2008) and Toms Brett (June 30, 2012).

Privacy