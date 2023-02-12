Ray Fleming inducted into Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Hall of Fame

K.G.O.B.A chairman Brendan Nolan, second from left, makes the presentation of the 2022 Hall of Fame award to Ray Fleming alongside his wife Marie and grandchildren Joe and Bobby Fleming, with Declan Dowling (KGS manager) left and Murt Murphy (K.G.S.S.C chairman), right, at the 2022 Annual Awards Night jointly sponsored by the K.G.S.S.C & the K.G.O.B.A. at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

A GREAT Gneeveguilla doggy man, Ray Fleming, was honoured with the 2022 Hall Of Fame Award at Tralee Track on Saturday night.

It was an announcement by MC Murt Murphy that was very warmly greeted by those in a sizeable attendance and, for the man himself, it was very worthy recognition for 60 years of very committed and successful involvement in the doggy game.

“I had absolutely no clue that this was coming and I am deeply honoured,” said Ray, who is still sending out good winners at the Oakview venue as he approaches his 80th birthday.

Also honoured on the night were other award winners, Donal G O’Mahony, Pat McMahon and Chris Houlihan, as well as McMahon’s Dog of the Year, Send It Sky, and Jerry Griffin’s Bitch of the Year, Outback Annie.

****************

TWELVE months ago, Noel O’Leary, of Lohercannon, Tralee, was inducted into the Hall Of Fame at Tralee Track because of his great successes as a breeder, owner and trainer and the man just keeps on producing winners at the Oakview venue, as he did with Loher Tiger at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting.

On going rated .20 slow, Loher Tiger won an A3 525 race by six lengths in a fastest of the night 28.98 after coming into trap 4 as a reserve and it was a victory which took O’Leary’s total of race victories to 183 as well as paying further tribute to Loher Tiger’s amazing dam, Loher Baby (now deceased).

The other winners, with estimated times, were: Ballyfidora Sid, 29.46; Steeple Rd Milan, 28.92; Bonnie Rover, 29.11; Hadtobe Cain, 29.32; Camp Jess, 29.02; Capetown, 29.15; Lissycasey Mini, 29.58; Riverfield Ryan, 29.23; Sarges Mario, 28.97.

****************

DISCO Pants, owned by Michael Daly, of Tralee, carries great Kerry interest in the second semi-final of the Gold Cup (winner, €16,000) at Shelbourne Park this Saturday night. The Kingdom Derby semi-finalist runs from trap 5, while another Kingdom Derby semi-finalist, Stream Of Sydney, is in trap 1.

Yet another Kingdom Derby semi-finalist, Cloneden Flash, runs from trap 2 in the first semi-final, with all three reflecting the greatest of credit on the Tralee event won by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Whispa.

****************

A TRALEE man very familiar to racegoers at Tralee Track back the years, Denis Switzer, died on Saturday last. Deepest sympathy goes to his wife and family.