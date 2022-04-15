Ras Mumhan rolls out of Tralee today with race to finish in Knocknagoshel on Easter Monday

The Kerry Group Rás Mumhan 4-Day International Cycle Race begins this afternoon with a controlled roll-out from Tralee, as the popular bike race makes a welcome return to the roads of Kerry.

A field of 150 elite riders representing Ireland, Scotland and England will compete across four tough stages, which culminate with the race finishing with a 10-lap circuit around Knocknagoshel on Easter Monday.

Race Director Daithi Creedon said: “This year’s route will allow the riders to race every day, with undulating roads and deliberately staying away from big category 1 climbs, this will open up the race for aggressive racing. Stage 4 will be a spectator friendly stage and will be a great finale to KGRM 2022.”

The main emphasis for the 2022 event is to introduce the underage Junior category to the race and make the race more appealing to the home county rider.

A prize fund of €6,000 is up for grabs, with a great array of team prizes, stage wins, U23 and Juniors, to keep all riders motivated over the weekend.

The organisers are looking forward to seeing supporters out over the weekend.

The 2020 Ras Mumhan did not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was becoming a major issue in the weeks before the race was scheduled for that Easter.

In May 2020 the organising committee announced that they would not promote the event in 2021, and subsequently the event was due to take place in Tipperary last year, under a new committee and sponsor, but it also fell foul of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, the event – which had been based in Killorglin since 2001 – has returned to its Kerry base, with the traditional Easter Monday stage finish around Killorglin now moving north to Knocknagoshel.

Stage 1 - Friday, April 15

There will be a controlled rollout from the Manor West Hotel (14.15pm) via Killerisk Rd, Cloonbeg Tce, through the town of Tralee before the flag drops just past the village of Blennerville (14.45), Gleann Na nGealt (15.00), Annascaul (15.20), Inch (15.30), Top Castlemaine (16.30), Tralee finish (V92 E8Y8) from 16.30

Stage 2 - Saturday, April 16

There will be a controlled rollout from the St Oliver’s School, Ballycasheen, Killarney (10.30am) via Countess Rd & Mission Rd, turning left onto the N72, before the flag drops just past the village of Fossa at 11.00, Killorglin (11.20), Top Ballaghsheen (11.50), Waterville (12.20), Top Coomakista (12.30), Sneem Finish from 13.00

Stage 3 - Sunday, April 17

There will be a controlled rollout from the Star Trax (11am) through the village of Knocknagree before the flag drops at the 80 kph sign at 11.15am, Rathmore (11.20), Cullen (11.30), Kiskeam (11.50). Knocknagree Finish from 13.30

Stage 4 - Monday, April 18

There will be a controlled rollout from the start/finish line in Knocknagoshel (10am) before the flag drops past the GAA Field at 10.15am, Headleys Bridge (10.20), O’Learys Cross (10.30), Knocknagoshel Junction (10.35) the race continues for 10 laps with finish from 12.00 in Knocknagoshel.