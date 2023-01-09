Rank outsider Millridge Cali defies odds to win A3 525 final for Donal G O’Mahony

Sponsor Joseph Curtin presents the winner's trophy to Donal G O'Mahony after Millridge Cali won the Listowel Garden Machinery A3 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included, from left, are Declan Dowling (KGS Manager), Mary Curtin with Colm, Marc and Ruth Curtin and, on the right, Stephen and Caoimhe O'Mahony. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

COMMANDING attention of its own at Tralee Track last Friday night, against the background of the high profile action in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby, was the final of the Listowel Garden Machinery and Tool Hire A3 525 Sweepstake and the handsome winner’s purse of €1,250, made possible by the generosity of Joseph Curtin, was won by Millridge Cali, owned by that winning machine from Millstreet, Donal G O’Mahony.

Millridge Cali, which ran from trap 1, was the rank outsider of the field at 5/1, but she proved herself to be a very worthy winner, particularly in the way she ran the third bend on the rails to claim the lead turning for home and she hit the line a length and a half ahead of Lissycasey Flor in 29.09, with a length back to another O’Mahony finalist, Millridge Nadia. An absentee was Mahoonagh Minta.

Over 325yds (S0/ S1 class), Earn Perks fairly excelled for Thomas and Johnny Regan, of Ardfert, in winning unchallenged in 17.60, while the other winners aside from those in the Kingdom Derby were Dresden Story, which clocked 28.96 in springing a 7/1 upset in the concluding A1 525, and Quarrypark Ranger, which won the opening A3 525 in 29.39.

**************

MICHAEL Lynch, of Dingle, scored a great victory with Garfiney Legend in the final of the Shelbourne Marathon over 1025yds (winner, €4,500) at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night and, making it a great 1-2 for Kerry, the runner-up for a consolation prize of €1,250 was Fire Height Mane, owned and trained by Brendan Maunsell, of Abbeydorney.

Garfiney Legend, which is trained in Dublin by Liam O’Rourke and was formerly attached to the Tralee kennels of Anthony Slattery, was the 4/6 favourite and he won by seven lengths from Fire Height Mane.

**************

FOR the second week running at the Tuesday SIS meeting, trainer Pat McMahon achieved a double with Send It Hanna (29.56) and Send It Gems (29.33), while Chris Houlihan’s Cashen Dynamo clocked a fastest of the night 29.00 in an A3 525. The going was .10 slow and the other winners were: Garrison Saraton, 29.38; Church St Robbie, 29.17; Tanvalley Rose, 29.09; Coom Ruadh, 29.20; Steeple Rd Joe, 29.05; Spiritual Lady, 29.61; Starson Melody, 29.02.