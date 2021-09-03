Rallying in Kerry given the green light

Rallying is set to return to Kerry for the first time in two years after Kerry Motor Club announced it is to run its Kerry Winter Rally on November 7. It will be the first car rally to run in the county since the 2019 Killarney Historic Rally.

The Killarney club is expected to announce details of its rally in the coming days, but in the meantime the Tralee-based Kerry Motor Club has confirmed its rally will go ahead. As per tradition, the rally will be based at the Banna Beach Hotel. Further details, including a potential route, will be revealed in due course.

The last time the Kerry Winter Rally went ahead was in November 2017. The club decided to take a two-year break from organising the rally and it was due to return last November. However, on that occasion, the event was not allowed to run due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at that time.