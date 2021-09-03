Rallying in Kerry given the green light

Premium
Rallying is set to return to Kerry for the first time in two years after Kerry Motor Club announced it is to run its Kerry Winter Rally on November 7. It will be the first car rally to run in the county since the 2019 Killarney Historic Rally.
The Killarney club is expected to announce details of its rally in the coming days, but in the meantime the Tralee-based Kerry Motor Club has confirmed its rally will go ahead. As per tradition, the rally will be based at the Banna Beach Hotel. Further details, including a potential route, will be revealed in due course.
The last time the Kerry Winter Rally went ahead was in November 2017. The club decided to take a two-year break from organising the rally and it was due to return last November. However, on that occasion, the event was not allowed to run due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at that time.
World Rally Championship
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have been selected to tackle Rally Finland next month by the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally team.
It will be their fifth World Championship start this year, but more importantly, it presents another chance for the Irish crew to impress team bosses before the 2022 team lineups are fully announced.
Breen and Nagle are chasing a full-time seat in the WRC, their current arrangement with Hyundai mean they share a car with Spaniard Dani Sordo and he has got the nod for the Acropolis Rally Greece this month.
After Finland, just Spain and Japan remain on the calendar. Sordo is sure to get selected for his home event and the latter is in jeopardy as a result of new Covid-19 restrictions in Japan. Already the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled.
Finland is very similar to Estonia, Breen and Nagle finished second on the last two Estonian events to run, while Nagle is a previous winner of the event alongside Kris Meeke.
Team announcements, for the following season, are traditionally made during Rally Finland press conferences.
Belgian Rallying
Dublin-based Killcummin co-driver Damian Fleming is contesting this weekend’s Omloop van Vlaanderen - Tour of Flanders alongside Stephen McCann.
Considered one of the classic events of Belgian rallying the ‘Omloop’ gets underway on Friday night.
The Cavan/Kerry crew, former winners of the Kerry Winter Rally will use their usual Ford Fiesta R5 for the two-day, 19-stage rally.