Race Of Champions semi-finals are fast approaching on June 10

Tralee's 525 record holder, Ballinbola Ed, has shortened to 7/2 to win the English Derby at Towcester, and the track’s 570 record holder, Bobsleigh Dream, is a 25/1 shot – same price as Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Fairone

THIS is a very busy time of year at the Oakview venue and the semi-finals of the highly prestigious Race Of Champions, over 550yds, are coming up on Friday, June 10.

That same night, we will see the start of a novice 525 sweepstake sponsored by the track supporters’ club.

This Saturday sees the start of the Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake, which is for A4 class and will see action over 500yds and 525yds before concluding over 550yds. Always very popular with patrons are these tri-distance sweepstakes.

On Saturday, June 11, first round heats of the Dominic Sheehy Memorial A6/ A7 Sweepstake will be run off and, between the lot of them, the action is going to be coming up thick and fast.

************

IT is all about graders at the weekly Tuesday SIS meeting, but a fair few of them are well above average and that was well proven at last week’s meeting when we had A3 and A4 winners getting nicely inside 29.00 seconds. Yes, the going was .10 fast, but it’s always very competitive racing at the SIS meetings and, indeed, an A4 winner, Millridge Mia, clocked 28.99, with an A5 winner, Darcia Pops, just two spots behind, on 29.01.

There were two A1 races on last week’s programme and, not surprisingly, they produced the two fastest times – 28.58 by the James O’Regan-trained Da Flying Ginger and 28.66 by the Listowel-owned Black Eyed Alice, both of which ran from trap 1.

Other winners were Loughanes Nidge, 29.17; Send It Hanna, 29.30; Steeple Rd Clara, 28.93; Champhers Puma, 28.74; Schemozzle, 29.36; Corrib Blossom, 28.91.

************

TRALEE’S 525 record holder, Ballinbola Ed, has shortened to 7/2 to win the English Derby at Towcester, and the track’s 570 record holder, Bobsleigh Dream, is a 25/1 shot – same price as Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Fairone. Tralee’s 2021 juvenile classic winner, Singalong Sally, is 16/1 facing into the third round, with 48 still left.

Meanwhile, Gaston Pecas, formerly known as Bobsleigh Tiger and a litter brother to Bobsleigh Dream, runs from trap 1 in the final of the Produce Stakes at Clonmel this Sunday, while Shelbourne Park features the quarter-finals of the Sporting Press Irish Oaks on Saturday.

************

CONGRATS to Clanmaurice Camogie Club on winning €550 by being partnered with Tullig Cyrname in the final of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake. A nice touch by Lee Strand to have sporting clubs in the county attached to all the entries.