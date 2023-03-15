Priya O’Donovan provides the magic as Tralee club wins U-15 Cup final against St Coleman’s

Jessie Horgan, Alana Walmsley and Brid McCarthy from St Marys Castleisland with the cup their team won in the Under-12 Cup final

The Tralee Magic players celebrate winning the U-13 Cup final at the KABB Juvenile Basketball Cup finals at the Tralee Sports Complex on Sunday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

U-15 GIRLS CUP FINAL

Tralee Magic 48

St Colemans 26

Tralee Magic were favourites to win this final and they duly obliged with a very polished performance against a St Colemans side who tried very hard but they found their opponents too strong.

Tralee Magic set out their stall in the opening quarter when they races 17-5 in front. There was a good scoring spread with Anna Slattery, Ciara Costello, Emily Flynn (2), Ashlyn Falvey, Anna Chute and Anna O’Sullivan all getting on the score sheet while Aoife O’Sullivan hit the first three pointer of the day for St Colemans and the lively Naoise O’Donoghue scored a deuce.

But once Priya O’Donovan starting to get ball she two baskets and a three pointer while Anna Chute was rebounding at both ends and also drained a two to see Magic move out of sight by half time, 34-15. Georgina Casey and Naoise O’Donoghue with a three pointer kept the St Colemans flag flying while Rhian McCarthy, Grace Cooper never stopped trying it was an impossible task.

Tralee Magic gave as many players as possible game time so it was left to Ciara Costello, Anna Chute and Priya O’Donovan to add baskets but the final two quarters were not competitive as Tralee Magic cruised to victory.



U-13 GIRLS CUP FINAL

Tralee Magic 30

St Brendans 15

This uneven age grade is new to KABB competitions but it keeps players involved who might be too young to play U-14 so it serves it’s propose. Tralee Magic were always in control against a very courageous St Brendans side with a dominant quarter at the end of which Magic led 11-2 thanks to baskets from Aoife Galvin, Ava Flaherty (2), Sarah Chute and Sadhbh Dowling who was to emerge as the player of the game.

The second quarter was even enough with fresh first fives and with Sadhbh Dowling chipping in with two baskets and Lilly Mae Bowler dropping another it was left to Keelin O’Sullivan and Clodagh Morris to shine for St Brendans.

But with Tralee Magic 24-10 starting the final quarter both coaches ran their bench so that scores were at a premium with Sarah Chute putting it up to older sister Anna later on with a super basket e but Tralee Magic were deserving winners of a game that never caught fire.

U-12 GIRLS CUP FINAL

St Marys 45

Tralee Magic 34

A very competitive opening contest at the Tralee Sports Centre on Sunday saw St Marys pull clear in final quarter to emerge victorious over a gallant Tralee Magic side in this Kerry Airport U-12 Girls Division 1 Cup final. Brid McCarthy scored the first four points for St Marys while Kayla Reidy responded with four for Magic.

St Mary’s tall centre Danielle Sheehan dominated both boards with some fine rebounding and she went coast to coast to put her side 7-4 in front. Holly Costello with a couple of baskets and Kayla Reidy saw the game tied at 11-11 before Danielle Sheehan drained two baskets to give her side a 15-11 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Sarah Slattery with 3 points and baskets from Ailbhe Hennessy and Roisin Reidy saw Magic just trail by the minimum 21-19 with Anna Kelliher getting two big baskets for St Marys.

But St Marys started to take control in the third quarter with their best five on court and baskets from Nessa McAuliffe, two from Molly Regan and three more Danielle Sheehan points plus some outstanding rebounding saw St Marys move 32-27 clear at the end of the third quarter despite a basket each from Hannah O’Sullivan, Kayla Reidy, Nessa Kirby and Holly Costello for a well coached Magic side.

St Marys drew well clear in the final quarter mainly from the free throw line with Brid McCarthy and Nessa McAuliffe getting baskets while it was fitting that Danielle Sheehan made it 40-32 before the end with Brid McCarthy draining three late on as St Marys moved 11 clear at the buzzer.

Top scorers

St Marys: Brid McCarthy 17, Danielle Sheehan 12

Tralee Magic: Kayla Reidy 14, Holly Costello 6, Roisin Reidy 6