Primary Schools Super Sevens basketball finals are a huge success

The Primary Schools Super Sevens tournament reached its finals week for the senior boys and girls, with over 60 school teams participated in this year’s event, which was the 10th anniversary of the tournament.

Boys Cup Final

Firies 9

Knockaderry 28

A local derby between Firies and Farrenfore both qualifying unbeaten chasing a seventh win and a Grand Slam Cup title. The Farrenfore boys who made the better start as they produced their best performance of the tournament, leaving Firies struggling to contain them throughout. Knockaderry led by 11 points at half time with baskets by Padraig O’Sullivan, Jack O’Shea and Sean Og O’Leary Griffin (MVP).

Firies Aaron McCormick Moriarty and Isaac Vickers tried their best but Knockaderry produced their best performance of the tournament to secure the Cup.

Boys Shield Final

Gaelscoil Faithleann 20

Holy Family Rathmore 14

Gaelscoil Faithleann were pushed all the way by Holy Family Rathmore in a good contest, but a good start proved decisive for the Gaelscoil who led by seven points at half-time. Daniel Cronin (MVP) and Callun Cox contributed some great baskets for the Killarney school with Rathmore boys Cillian Moynihan and Damien Cronin responding well with the scores to stay in touch but the stronger Gaelscoil team prevailed to take the Shield title.

Boys Bronze Medal Final

Kilcummin 14

Duagh 18

A Super Sevens debut season for Kilcummin and Duagh produced an excellent game with the north Kerry boys coming from behind late in the game to take the win in this third and fourth decider. Darragh Keane and Joe O’Connor were in top form for Kilcummin but Duagh great spirit and team effort with baskets by Liam Troude, Liam Galvin, Mark Lane David Watson and Gearoid Buckley ensured a late comeback to take the bronze medal in a great contest for the big support following both teams.

Boys Plate Final

Cullina 10

Gaelscoil Faithleann 8

A very exciting Plate Final saw Cullina Beaufort hanging on to a slender lead throughout and in a exciting finish Cullina defence just held out against a determined Gaelscoil side who had James O’Callaghan (MVP) in outstanding form but baskets by Luke Foley, Freddie Prendiville, Conor Hughes and the excellent Adam Galvin ensured the title for the Beaufort boys.

Boys Super Seven All Star 2022

Darragh Keane (Kilcummin), Padraig O’Sullivan (Knockaderry), David Watson (Duagh), Donal Ryan (Currow), Conor Lynch (Gaelscoil Faithleann), Isaac Vickers (Firies), Cillian Moynihan (Holy Family Rathmore)

Girls Cup Final

Fossa 16

Knockaderry 10

Both teams went into the final unbeaten with six wins each so a Grand Slam seventh win was possible and it was Fossa the cane out on top after a strong challenge from Knockaderry who had a great start to lead by four points in the opening minutes thanks to baskets by Sinead Galvin and Holly Staunton but Fossa response came before half time as baskets Kate Lyons, Tara O’Sullivan (MVP) and Faye Lynch had them ahead after a good first half.

Fossa grew in confidence once ahead and Naoise O’Connor and Tara O’Sullivan added baskets to ensure they maintained their advantage and despite the best efforts of the excellent Amy Fitzgerald for Knockaderry it was Fossa that took home the Cup in a very competitive final and a good contest for the large attendance.

Girls Shield Final

Currow 15

Nagle Rice 5

Currow clinched the Shield title with a big second half performance to finish comfortable winners. The sides were level at half time but it was all Currow in the second half with Alanna Kelly, Maria Jones (MVP) and Chloe Clifford adding scores quickly to set them on the road to victory despite the best efforts of Robyn O’Connor, Aisling Quirke and Anna O’Shea.

Girls Bronze Medal

Scartaglen 1

Faha 4

Faha determined efforts were rewarded in this a low scoring third/fourth place play-off. Defences were on top throughout in a tough contest throughout. Scart were to squandered a lot of good scoring opportunities as Faha hit the front with baskets by Eilis Tangney and Megan Gosney.

Scartaglen battled hard with Jesse O’Keeffe and Millie Hughes creating good opportunities but they failed to convert them as Faha held on with a strong defensive performance to take the win.

Girls Plate Final

Holy Cross Mercy 7

Gneeveguilla 8

Gneeveguilla over came the Holy Cross Mercy in a closely contested game with the Killarney girls going close to equalising basket in the closing seconds. Gneeveguilla had strong performances from Sinead Hurley, Laurita O’Leary (MVP) and Muireann Fenton with the Mercy best performers Annie Brosnan and Kate Fleming trying hard until the buzzer.

Girls Super Sevens All-Stars 2022

Maria Jones (Currow), Amy Fitzgerald (Knockaderry), Naoise O’Connor (Fossa), Triona Hurley (Gneeveguilla), Jessie O’Keeffe (Scartaglen), Louise O’Donoghue (Faha), Clodagh O’Sullivan (Gaelscoil Faithleann)