Plenty of success for Kerry pitch and putt teams at Munster U-16 Strokeplay and Inter-County events

The Kerry Senior Men's Pitch & Putt team, from left, Michael Conway, Eamon Sheehy, Chris Gibney, Damien Fleming, John McGrath and Jason O'Regan that finished third in last Sunday's Munster Inter-County Championships in Cunnigar, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The Kerry 'Green' U16 Pitch & Putt team of L to R: Jayden Chute, Ben Kelliher (Captain), Daniel Leahy and Dylan Sweeney that finished third at last Friday's Munster U16 Inter-County Championship in Cunnigar, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The winning Kerry 'Gold' U-16 team of Brian McCarthy (Captain, middle), Ajay Barrett (left), Noah Sexton (second left) and Nathan Cronin (second right) pictured receiving the winning Cup from last Friday's Munster U-16 Inter-County Championship in Cunnigar, Dungarvan, Co Waterford from Liam Leahy (Pitch & Putt Ireland Youth Officer). Also included is Gearoid Cronin (Kerry Pitch & Putt U16 Officer).

Last weekend’s Munster Under-16 Strokeplay and Inter-County events saw seven medal winning performances in the first Championships of their kind to take place in three years.

Held at the Cunnigar Pitch & Putt course in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, last Friday’s performance by the two Kerry U-16 teams was probably the most impressive. They finished first and third in the Inter-county event with the Kerry ‘Gold’ team of team captain Brian McCarthy, Nathan Cronin, Noah Sexton and Ajay Barrett finishing on 312 strokes combined, more than 40 shots ahead of their nearest challengers from Tipperary on 352.

Kerry ‘Green’ of Ben Kelliher, Jayden Chute, Daniel Leahy and Dylan Sweeney were only two strokes behind Tipperary on 354 as the real drama last Friday was in the Boys Singles events. Both Deerpark’s Nathan Cronin (Boys 14-15) and Ajay Barrett (Boys 8-13) ended up in nine hole play-offs for both titles. Cronin had tied with Tipperary’s Adam O’Brien in his section after both shot level par as despite a hole-in-one for Cronin during the extra nine holes, a birdie on the last for O’Brien gave him the title by a single stroke.

Ajay Barrett, meanwhile, had tied with another Tipperary player, Joe Franklin, in shooting two under par in their 36-hole Singles but Franklin powered ahead to victory over the extra nine holes. Third place in both sections was won by Kerry players as Noah Sexton shot 111 to claim the prize by one stroke from Listowel’s Trevan Chute as Brian McCarthy won third place in the 8-13 category with level par.

Sunday saw the Kerry Senior Men’s team record a third place finish in their event. The Scotch Foursomes combination of Damien Fleming and Jason O’Regan had 14 under par for their round, the lowest of the day by any combination in the event as at the halfway stage Kerry lay four shots off leaders Tipperary on a combined 21 under par. Fleming had nine under par in the Singles, O’Regan seven under, John McGrath six under and Eamon Sheehy five under with Michael Conway and Chris Gibney also contributing to a 45 under par total for the Kingdom side, 10 off Tipp’s eventual winning total as they won by three from Cork.

This medal winning performance will be a good boost of them ahead of next month’s national event in Rocklodge in Cork as Kerry’s other two men’s sides finished outside the medals in their grades. The Intermediate team finished a combined 13 under par, six off the bronze medals as Tom O’Connor, Bobby McCarron, Keith O’Brien, Paul O’Shea Danny O’Leary and James Fleming were Kerry’s representatives in this grade in a team managed by Tralee’s John Fitzgerald.

The Junior Men’s team were nine shots off a medal in their competition meanwhile after finishing a combined 512 with Pa Byrne, Mark O’Regan, Michael Creagh, Graeme Tarrant, Jerry Lee and Hugh O’Sullivan making up a Kerry side managed by our Competition Secretary Christy O’Mahony of Listowel.