Pictures show Kerry GAA supporters meeting their heroes at the Night at the Dogs fundraiser

Kerry footballer David Clifford with supporters at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. All photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O'Sullivan presents the winner's trophy to winning owner Tony O'Shea after Toems Jane won the Kerry County Board Executive and Night at the Dogs Committee 525 Final, as part of the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Pictured from left are Tommy Dowling, Eugene O'Sullivan, Jack O'Shea, Christy O'Connell, Patrick O'Sullivan, Tony O'Shea, Greg Horan, Joseph Field, Paudie Dineen and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Seán O'Shea with plenty of fans waiting to the get autographs and jerseys signed at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Pat Walsh, manager of Hussey's Menswear in Tralee, presenting the prize for Best Dressed Man to Pat McAuliffe, right, at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, in the presence of Kerry footballer Jack Barry

Margaret Locke and Darren Breen were delighted to get a hold of the Sam Maguire Cup at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Kerry GAA Supporters Club chairman Donal O'Leary presents the winner's trophy to Sean Òg O'Keeffe after Dresden Story won the Kerry GAA Supporters Club 525 Final as part of the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Pictured from left are Grainne Nolan, Bridie Howard, Julianne O'Keeffe, Amelia Adrian, Martin Lane, Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Sean O'Shea, Johnny O'Keeffe, John King, Triona Brasil, Paudie Dineen and Joe Wallace

Kerry hurler Fionán O'Sullivan with a Kerry GAA supporter after his getting his jersey signed at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday

Diane Jeffers, right, of Jasmine Boutique Tralee, presents the Best Dressed Lady prize to Grainne Nolan from Ballymacelligott at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night

Mossie Harmon with Emily Rose Cahillane and Paddy Collins with the Sam Maguire Cup at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs

Brendan O'Brien, Brendan Fitzgerald, Diarmuid O'Connor, Dylan Casey, David Moran, Joe Wallace, Eugene O'Sullivan and Tommy Dowling celebrate a great night at the presentation area at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs on Friday

Kieran Beehan with Oisin Fionn and Colm Garvey enjoying their night attending the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday

Aisling O'Connell, Alba Daughton, Aoife O'Connell and Cliona Daughton enjoying their time at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday

Kerry footballers Seán O'Shea and David Clifford, with Diane Jeffers from Jasmine Boutique in Tralee, presenting the prizes to Anna Griffin, Ciarán Fitzgerald and Conor Fitzmaurice who were picked as Best Kerry GAA supporters at the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday

THE power of the GAA in Kerry was well proven at Tralee Track on Friday night by the size of the crowd which turned up to support a fund-raiser for the training of Kerry teams, football and hurling.

No better man than Cahersiveen’s Christy O’Connell to head up things at the GAA end, with Eugene O’Sullivan from Ballydonoghue a very supportive secretary to him, while Declan Dowling and Heather Hartley saw to it that everything was well organised at the track end.

The Oakview venue simply throbbed with life and it was a huge plus that parking facilities were available in the adjoining grounds of Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church, known back the years as Rory’s Field and the place where many a good Austin Stacks footballer and hurler learned the basics.

It must be said, too, that Tralee Track’s racing manager, Kieran Casey, put on a very good 12-race programme, as was well proven by some of the times that were recorded on a sand surface that was rated .20 fast.

There were runs of 28.42, 28.44, 28.53 and 28.55 for the 525yds trip and the greyhound which won in 28.44, Millridge Blake, completed a terrific 23/1 treble for the winning machine that is Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet.

Good trapping ability is very much a forte with O’Mahony’s greyhounds and Millridge Blake was proof positive of that. The only wide seed in the eighth race (A1 525) and a 3/1 shot in the betting, Millridge Blake was always in a strong winning position and Monabricka and Bounard Han did well to be just three-quarters of a length and a neck behind him at the line.

Millridge Cora, which was even-money favourite, initiated O’Mahony’s treble in the second race for first-timers when winning by half a length from Coill Bhui Wow in 29.35, while Millridge Levi (2/1), which has the same breeding as Millridge Blake (Bickerton Boom – Sign On Katie) through a later litter, won the fourth race, an A5 525, by four and a half lengths from Pantini in 28.90.

The fastest run of the night, that of 28.42, was produced in the ninth race, an A2 525, by Toems Jane, owned by William O’Shea, of Milltown. The recent Rose of Tralee sweepstake winner, Gucci Dame, held a three-length lead rounding the third bend, but Toems Jane (5/2) swooped with such power that she turned that deficit into a three-length victory over Andrew O’Leary’s bitch.

An A3 race saw Dresden Story fairly excel in clocking 28.53 for her Lixnaw and Dublin connections. There was good money here for the Jack Kennelly-trained Bolt You Sayin, but Dresden Story (3/1) emerged as a very clear-cut winner by four lengths over Action Jackson.

The run of 28.55 was produced in the hottest race of the night, the tenth for AA0/A0 class over the standard trip, by South Of Georgia (7/2), which Michael A Reidy trains for Kathleen Casey O’Connell, of Abbeydorney. This fellow led off the opening bend despite coming in contact with 4/5 favourite, Seomra Nate, rounding it and he powered home three lengths ahead of Fermoyle Fury.

South Of Georgia was making it three wins on the trot – and how that wonderful doggy man, the late Donal O’Connell, would have revelled in it all!

Altogether, it was, a night to demonstrate the power of the GAA in this county and how brilliant to have a stadium up Rock Street way to very comfortably accommodate all who attended. Six musicians, including the much-celebrated Sonny Egan, set a brilliant tone for those coming in and, while we had best-dressed competitions and raffles with good prizes, the best idea of the lot was surely the partnering the county’s GAA clubs and GAA district boards with greyhounds running on the night. Twelve of them (each associated with a winning greyhound) qualified for a draw worth €2,500 and the top prize of €1,000 was won by the Tuosist club, which was lucky enough to be paired with the winner of the fifth race, Rattlesnake Best.

Needless to say, all the Kerry players in attendance greatly elevated the sense of occasion and no prizes for guessing which of them commanded most attention. Definitely David Clifford!

Other race winners were Cape Cross, 18.29 Shelly I Said, 28.95; Rattlesnake Best, 17.89; Cappatigue, 18.24; Sporting Leo, 28.82; Take A Gamble, 28.74. All 325 races were rated .10 fast and all 525 races were rated .20 fast.