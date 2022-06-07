Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Philip Enright wins in Ballinrobe as Jack Kennedy scores Down Royal success

Call Me Lyreen and Jack Kennedy wins the 2m3f beginners chase in Kilbeggan Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

Close

Call Me Lyreen and Jack Kennedy wins the 2m3f beginners chase in Kilbeggan Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Call Me Lyreen and Jack Kennedy wins the 2m3f beginners chase in Kilbeggan Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Call Me Lyreen and Jack Kennedy wins the 2m3f beginners chase in Kilbeggan Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

kerryman

Phillip Enright brought his good run of form to Ballinrobe on Tuesday evening last when he combined with trainer Charles Byrnes to win the three-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle with Metersandmasks.

In the colours of owners Pauline Twiss and John Twiss, the six-year-old came from off the pace and got up on the line to deny the Shark Hanlon-trained 9/4 favourite Hewick by a head.

Gordon Elliott dominated at Down Royal on Friday evening where Jack Kennedy rode three winners for him and amateur rider Harry Swan completed a four-timer for the stable in the bumper.

Elliott and Kennedy were off to a flyer as the Pioneer Racing-owned Shesadream won the opening mares’ hurdle, the 9/1 chance getting the better of the John McConnell-trained 4/6 favourite Anna Bunina by a length and three-parts.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Banks Boy, owned by Anne Marie McManus-owned Banks Boy and bred by her brother Kieran, made no mistake as the 8/11 favourite when landing the maiden hurdle by the same margin.

The six-year-old got the better of the Stuart Crawford-trained 4/1 shot Champ De Gane. Another in the colours of Pioneer Racing, the 7/2 chance Bravo Team, completed a treble for trainer and jockey with an eighth-length win in the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle.

That wrapped up Kennedy’s evening but the Harry Swan-ridden The Last Mardi added to the Elliott haul when taking the bumper.

The 11/8 favourite, owned in partnership by her breeder Sheila O’Ryan and Tom and Lenka Meagher, led a furlong from the finish to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained 3/1 chance Miss Fourie by three-parts of a length.

Phillip Enright was on the mark again as he won the two-mile five-furlong maiden hurdle on 12/1 chance Maciver at Tramore on Saturday. Owned and bred by Ivor Dulohery, the Eoghan O’Grady-trained five-year-old scored by three and a half lengths from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Frontier General.

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott rounded off a highly successful weekend as Call Me Lyreen took the beginners’ chase at Kilbeggan on Sunday.

In the well-known colours of the Lyreen Syndicate, the six-year-old was clear from the second last fence as he beat Mark McNiff’s Custers Mistake by all of 44 lengths at odds of 5/2.

Privacy