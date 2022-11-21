Peter Regan owned Oak Bank gets tentative nod to beat Clonkil Rose in A5 final of Lixnaw GAA buster

THE attendance might not have been that great, but good televised action from Limerick (Irish Leger) and Shelbourne Park (National Puppy Sweepstake) added to the entertainment value for those who did turn up at Tralee Track on Saturday night, and at the Oakview venue itself a nine-race programme was headed up by two semi-finals of a Lixnaw GAA buster sweepstake for A5 class over 525yds which is worth €500 to the winner.

The first of those semi-finals was won in 29.16 by Clonkil Rose, which John Kelliher trains in Lohercannon, Tralee, for Patrick O’Callaghan, of Macroom. Killeenagh Sid showed the best early speed from trap 4, but Crispy Fifty (trap 5) held a two-length lead over him rounding the third bend, with Clonkil Rose a close third.

From this point onwards, Clonkil Rose overpowered the two in front of her by the sheer dent of her pace and she hit the line a length and a half ahead of Crispy Fifty in 29.16, with the same distance back to Killeenagh Sid.

The winning time in the second semi-final was two spots faster than that of Clonkil Rose and the greyhound recording 29.14 was Oak Bank, owned by Peter Regan, of Ardfert. The 4/6 favourite here was none other than another John Kelliher runner, Capetown, but this lady badly fluffed the break from trap 2 and could never get into contention.

It was a very different story with Oak Bank. She got the start that was required from trap 1 and, while Off To Dubai did close on her coming home, she was never going to be beaten and she hit the line a length ahead of Off To Dubai, with seven lengths back to Quivers Bonus.

The latter two represent Valentia Island and Cahersiveen, respectively, and how nice to have two places in deep South Kerry doubly represented in the final this Saturday night. However, the strong likelihood is that victory will go to either Clonkil Rose or Oak Bank and slight preference is for Oak Bank.

The draw for the final is (trap order): Killeenagh Sid, Oak Bank, Clonkil Rose, Quivers Bonus (M), Off To Dubai (M), Crispy Fifty (M).

Fastest over 525yds on the night was Dunquin Ida, owned by Michael Walsh, of Newcastlewest. This lady belied the fact that she was without a win from six career starts by powering home three lengths ahead of Confident Delia at the nice odds of 5/2 with Patsy Browne.

The going was rated standard and the other winners were: Cape Island, 17.91; Clounamon Buddy, 29.02; Bellamac Molly, 29.79; Tokenfire Ranger, 18.10; Knockfinisk Red, 29.03; Soul Delight, 29.35.

Meanwhile, Kerry involvement in both the Irish Leger at Limerick and the National Puppy Sweepstake at Shelbourne Park remains very much alive and, needless to say, there will be continued television coverage of both events at the Oakview venue this Saturday night. It will be worth attending.