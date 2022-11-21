Kerry

Peter Regan owned Oak Bank gets tentative nod to beat Clonkil Rose in A5 final of Lixnaw GAA buster

Two semi-finals of a Lixnaw GAA buster sweepstake for A5 class over 525 yards were the feature races of a nine-race programme at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night Expand

kerryman

John Barry

THE attendance might not have been that great, but good televised action from Limerick (Irish Leger) and Shelbourne Park (National Puppy Sweepstake) added to the entertainment value for those who did turn up at Tralee Track on Saturday night, and at the Oakview venue itself a nine-race programme was headed up by two semi-finals of a Lixnaw GAA buster sweepstake for A5 class over 525yds which is worth €500 to the winner.

The first of those semi-finals was won in 29.16 by Clonkil Rose, which John Kelliher trains in Lohercannon, Tralee, for Patrick O’Callaghan, of Macroom. Killeenagh Sid showed the best early speed from trap 4, but Crispy Fifty (trap 5) held a two-length lead over him rounding the third bend, with Clonkil Rose a close third.

