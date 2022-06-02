Kerry

Paul Nagle jets to Sardinia for next round of WRC after raising €25,000 for charity

WRC stars Craig Breen and Kris Meeke in attendance at Kerry Motor Club celebration

The Recovery Haven Kerry team with Paul Nagle after his helmet sold for a staggering €25,000 at this weekend&rsquo;s Déjà vu Tralee event. (l-r) Katie O&rsquo;Donoghue, Ann O&rsquo;Dwyer, Marian Barnes, Marisa Reidy, Jacinta Bradley, Marion Drummond, Una Sheehy, Maureen O&rsquo;Brien &amp; Kathleen Collins. Expand

Seán Moriarty

After helping to raise €25,000 for the Recovery Haven charity last weekend in Tralee, Paul Nagle and Craig Breen jetted out to Sardinia for the next round of the World Rally Championship this weekend.

Nagle donated a helmet he used during the 2021 World Rally Championship season for auction and on Saturday night it was sold for a staggering €25,000.

