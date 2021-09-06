Patsy O’Connor sets new national discus record for Over-65s

Michael O'Connor, bronze medallist O-70 800m and Jerome Foley (both Farranfore Maine Valley AC) at the Athletics Ireland national masters championships in Santry Stadium on Sunday. Photo by David Kissane

Ursula Barrett (St Brendan's AC) with her gold medal from the O-45 100m and silver from the long jump at the Athletics Ireland national masters championship

Patsy O'Connor (Tralee Harriers) set a new national record in the discus in the over-65 age group at the Irish Life Health National Masters Championships in Santry last Sunday.

In addition to throwing the discus a new record length of 40.84m, O’Connor, who set a new national shot put record two weeks ago at the Munster Championships, won double gold in the O-65 age group in the shot putt and the discus.

O’Connor now holds the national record in both disciplines in the O-55, O-60 and O-65 age groups, as well as javelin records in the O-55 and O-60 ages.