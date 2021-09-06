Patsy O’Connor sets new national discus record for Over-65s

Premium
Patsy O'Connor (Tralee Harriers) set a new national record in the discus in the over-65 age group at the Irish Life Health National Masters Championships in Santry last Sunday.
In addition to throwing the discus a new record length of 40.84m, O’Connor, who set a new national shot put record two weeks ago at the Munster Championships, won double gold in the O-65 age group in the shot putt and the discus.
O’Connor now holds the national record in both disciplines in the O-55, O-60 and O-65 age groups, as well as javelin records in the O-55 and O-60 ages.
In the M35 category, Michael Lynch (An Riocht) won gold in 100m and 200m. David Butler (St Brendan’s) won gold in the javelin and silver in the shot. There was also bronze for Farranfore’s Arthur Fitzgerald in the 800m.
Moving up a category, there were three medals for An RIocht in the M40 events. Anthony Browne took gold in the 200m and silver in 100m. Jer Cremin won gold in the 110mH and 400m.
Kevin Lynch (Lios Tuathail) was also a double gold medallist in the M45 group winning the 200m and 400m. Also in this group Vincent White (Kenmare) won silver in both long jump and high jump. John Breen (An Riocht) won bronze in shot and discus.
There was gold for Michael Murphy (Killarney Valley) in the M55 100m. In M60 Kevin Griffin (An Riocht) won silver in the 5,000m. Competing for St Brendan’s, David Kissane took gold in the M65 5k walk, knocking four minutes off his previous best in the process and also took bronze in the discus with another PB. Farranfore’s Mike O’Connor won bronze in the O70 800m.
In the W45 events Ursula Barrett (St Brendan’s) won gold in the long jump and silver in the 100m and there was gold for Brid stack (Gneeveguilla) in the 400m.
The Munster Schools team selection trials for the Inter Provisional Tailteann Games took place last Saturday in Templemore. The national finals will be on Saturday the 11th in Dublin and winners from these events will make up an Irish team that will head to Derbyshire in England to compete on Saturday, September 25.
Kerry athletes who medalled were Cathal Murphy Mercy, Mercy Mounthawk (Tralee Harriers) took double gold in the 400m hurdles and the javelin, with new PBs in both. Rachel Neylon, Tarbert Comp (Lios Tuathail) claimed the gold in the 300m and took the bronze in the 800m.
Padraic McCarthy, St. Michaels Listowel (Lios Tuathail) took the silver in the shot put. Dara Looney, St. Brendan’s Killarney (Killarney Valley) was third in the long jump and the triple jump. Karl McCarthy, St. Brendan’s Killarney (Killarney Valley) took a bronze in the 400m.
Nicole Walker, Presentation Tralee (An Riocht) was third in the 200m. Doireann O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk (Farranfore Maine Valley) was third in the javelin. Selected for the Munster team were Cathal Murphy, Rachel Neylon, Dara Looney and Padraic McCarthy.