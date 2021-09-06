Kerry

Patsy O’Connor sets new national discus record for Over-65s

Patsy O'Connor (Tralee Harriers AC) after winning the O-65 discus title with a national record of 40.84m at the Athletics Ireland national masters championships in Santry Stadium on Sunday. He also collected a gold medal in the shot putt. Expand
Ursula Barrett (St Brendan's AC) with her gold medal from the O-45 100m and silver from the long jump at the Athletics Ireland national masters championship Expand
Kevin Lynch (Lios Tuathail AC) completing a double by winning the O-45 400m at the Athletics Ireland national masters championships Expand
Michael O'Connor, bronze medallist O-70 800m and Jerome Foley (both Farranfore Maine Valley AC) at the Athletics Ireland national masters championships in Santry Stadium on Sunday. Photo by David Kissane Expand

Kerryman

Tessa Dennison

Patsy O'Connor (Tralee Harriers) set a new national record in the discus in the over-65 age group at the Irish Life Health National Masters Championships in Santry last Sunday.

In addition to throwing the discus a new record length of 40.84m, O’Connor, who set a new national shot put record two weeks ago at the Munster Championships, won double gold in the O-65 age group in the shot putt and the discus.

O’Connor now holds the national record in both disciplines in the O-55, O-60 and O-65 age groups, as well as javelin records in the O-55 and O-60 ages.

