Patrick O’Connor trained Express Razor lives up to his name to win Kit Browne North Kerry Cup at Ballyduff

Express Razor (Drive On Smokey/ Following Lights) proved a popular winner of the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup at Ballyduff last weekend as the Patrick O’Connor trained runner claimed the final flag of what was an outstanding meeting where the hare stock was simply superb and the coursing was of the highest quality.

The winner had enjoyed little luck earlier in the season but the promise he showed as a pup when claiming Trial Stake honours at Knockgraffon and reaching the final of the Irish Plate at Patrickswell last season were truly evident over the weekend. Owned by Christine O’Connor, Express Razor showed plenty gusto to overcome Stick On at the quarter-final stage and booked the white collar for the final following a facile victory over Central Actor.

The highly rated Carrowkeal Shane provided the opposition in the final and the Jackie Murphy owned runner was a strong favourite going to slips. Indeed, the Mallow runner showed good early foot to lead at halfway, but to the cheers of his vocal supporters, Express Razor dug deep to challenge his rival late on and kicked clear in the final yards to take the opening turn by a length.

Liam Dowling’s tremendous run of success continued as Ballymac Floral (NewInn Wonder/Ballymac Town) bagged the points in the Hawthorn All Aged Bitch Stake. The winner was the class act throughout the competition and cruised through the rounds with the minimum of fuss. The 20/21 Oaks winner was as short as 1/5 going to slips for the final against the Brendan Matthew’s trained Needham Myleene who did carry a big handicap into the deciding course having got plenty to do in the previous round. As expected, Ballymac Floral easily accounted for her rival having 4 lengths in hand at the opening turn. The pair may well cross swords again before the season plays out and a rematch would no doubt be one to saviour.

Montpellier Hulk (Upper Hand/ Jumeriah Glory) was an ultra-impressive winner of the Derby qualifier for Athenry handler Gerry Holian. Indeed, the big galloping May whelp has shot straight the summit of the Classic market (8/1) following his weekend exploits. Owned by the Top Class Syndicate, which is headed up by popular bard Jimmy Buckley, the winner grew in stature as the Stake progressed and went to slips for the final against One Eleven at odds of 1/4 following a classy victory over Ashmore Sam in the penultimate round.

The winner showed made the early running but One Eleven responded to challenge approaching halfway. However, the ‘Hulk’ quickly put the result beyond doubt with a tremendous turn of foot and quickly extended to run out an outstanding three and a half length victor. No doubt, there is more to come from the winner who will surely relish the test that Powerstown presents.

The Oaks Trial Stake also produced a Classic contender in the aptly named Young And Game (Foxhollow Adios/ Gadget Queen). The June whelp caught the eye on the opening day of action, and backed it in superb style on final’s day with three impeccable performances. The ‘big course’ of the Stake came in the penultimate round when the Northern raider went to slips with long odds favourite Silent Angel. The early pace of Young And Game propelled her into a decisive early lead and she stayed on gamely up the testing hill to book the red collar for the final against Hand In Hand. The winner justified odds of 1/6 in the deciding course with a resounding three-length success.

Ballyduff Crafty (Crafty Gonzalo/ Lone Judy) earned Cup sponsor Jimmy Browne his place in the winner’s enclosure following victory in the Village Inn Perpetual Cup. In a thrilling final, Ballyduff Crafty played second fiddle for much of the contest against the Ben Lynch and Annie Allen owned Saidweweremaid. However, the winner wore down his rival in the final yards and got his head in front when it mattered most. The Working Members Stake was won by No Name Judge (Crafty Gonzalo/ Count Ostatu) who produced a big performance in the final to defeat Mike and Sarah Slattery’s Glouner Belle.

The winner, jointly owned by Brian O’Sullivan and Brendan Purcell was quickly into stride and led throughout to score by six lengths. The Round Tower Stake producing another thrilling final course with Ballylongford (With Grim Intent/ Elegant Dame) getting up in the final strides to deny the Oliver Healy owned Totes Emosh. The winner is owned by the Tri Na Ceile Syndicate and trained by the wily Donie Mulvihill.