Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Patrick O’Connor trained Express Razor lives up to his name to win Kit Browne North Kerry Cup at Ballyduff

Liam Dowling’s tremendous run of success continued as Ballymac Floral won the Hawthorn All Aged Bitch Stake

Sponsor Jimmy Browne presenting the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup to Tom O'Connor from Tarbert after the victory of Express Razor in the feature event at Ballyduff coursing. Ger Lynch is presenting a plaque to Kieran Culhane while Tom White has a nominators trophy. Also included are trainer Patrick O'Connor while Stephen O'Carroll is holding the winner. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
Padraig Bunyan sponsor presenting the cup to former Ballylongford footballer Donie Mulvihill after the aptly named Ballylongford won the Round Tower Stake at Ballyduff. Also included are members of the Tri Na Ceile syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
The winners keep on coming for a smiling Liam Dowling as sponsor Pat O'Connor makes a presentation to him after Ballymac Floral won the All Age Bitch Stake at Ballyduff. Brendán Purcell is presenting a trophy to Jane Dowling while also included are Stephen Reidy and Sophie Dowling. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

Close

Sponsor Jimmy Browne presenting the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup to Tom O'Connor from Tarbert after the victory of Express Razor in the feature event at Ballyduff coursing. Ger Lynch is presenting a plaque to Kieran Culhane while Tom White has a nominators trophy. Also included are trainer Patrick O'Connor while Stephen O'Carroll is holding the winner. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Sponsor Jimmy Browne presenting the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup to Tom O'Connor from Tarbert after the victory of Express Razor in the feature event at Ballyduff coursing. Ger Lynch is presenting a plaque to Kieran Culhane while Tom White has a nominators trophy. Also included are trainer Patrick O'Connor while Stephen O'Carroll is holding the winner. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Padraig Bunyan sponsor presenting the cup to former Ballylongford footballer Donie Mulvihill after the aptly named Ballylongford won the Round Tower Stake at Ballyduff. Also included are members of the Tri Na Ceile syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Padraig Bunyan sponsor presenting the cup to former Ballylongford footballer Donie Mulvihill after the aptly named Ballylongford won the Round Tower Stake at Ballyduff. Also included are members of the Tri Na Ceile syndicate. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

The winners keep on coming for a smiling Liam Dowling as sponsor Pat O'Connor makes a presentation to him after Ballymac Floral won the All Age Bitch Stake at Ballyduff. Brendán Purcell is presenting a trophy to Jane Dowling while also included are Stephen Reidy and Sophie Dowling. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

The winners keep on coming for a smiling Liam Dowling as sponsor Pat O'Connor makes a presentation to him after Ballymac Floral won the All Age Bitch Stake at Ballyduff. Brendán Purcell is presenting a trophy to Jane Dowling while also included are Stephen Reidy and Sophie Dowling. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

/

Sponsor Jimmy Browne presenting the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup to Tom O'Connor from Tarbert after the victory of Express Razor in the feature event at Ballyduff coursing. Ger Lynch is presenting a plaque to Kieran Culhane while Tom White has a nominators trophy. Also included are trainer Patrick O'Connor while Stephen O'Carroll is holding the winner. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

kerryman

James O'Connor

Express Razor (Drive On Smokey/ Following Lights) proved a popular winner of the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup at Ballyduff last weekend as the Patrick O’Connor trained runner claimed the final flag of what was an outstanding meeting where the hare stock was simply superb and the coursing was of the highest quality.

The winner had enjoyed little luck earlier in the season but the promise he showed as a pup when claiming Trial Stake honours at Knockgraffon and reaching the final of the Irish Plate at Patrickswell last season were truly evident over the weekend. Owned by Christine O’Connor, Express Razor showed plenty gusto to overcome Stick On at the quarter-final stage and booked the white collar for the final following a facile victory over Central Actor.

Privacy