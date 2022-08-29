Pat McMahon trained Send It Gems enjoys trap to line victory in A6 525 sweepstake final

Premium
THE final of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €475) headed up the programme at Tralee Track on Saturday night and, as we predicted last week, victory rested with Send It Gems, which the in-form Pat McMahon trains locally for his wife, Joan.
It was no surprise to see Send It Gems sent off the 7/4 favourite, bearing in mind his early pace and the fact that he had the fastest semi-final time, and, as it turned out, he could be called the winner once he hopped out of trap 4 in front of the opposition.
Another local greyhound, John Paul Collins’ Ever So Charlie, was the one chasing him all the way to the line, losing little caste in a two-length defeat in 29.11 (.10 fast), with two and a half lengths back to Brackers Jersey.
McMahon recently had a four-timer at the Oakview venue and the victory of Send It Gems saw him bring his career wins to exactly 700. Pretty impressive that.
The supporting programme saw some remarkable times recorded over both 325yds and 525yds, with Maglass Sid clocking 17.43 (.05 fast) first time out over the shorter trip for Bill Carmody, of Ballymacelligott, and Cashen Miska not far behind second time out on 17.51 (also .05 fast) for trainer and joint owner, Chris Houlihan.
Over 525yds, Exiles Sydney, jointly owned by Battie O’Connor and Bill Keane, of Gneeveguilla, put quite a sizeable price tag on himself by winning first time out in 28.55, while Natural Maestro clocked 28.83 for local joint-owners, Liam and Austin Fitzgerald, and Cape Treasure won in 28.78 for Michael McEllistrim, of Ballylongford.
Such a series of good times made it a pretty exceptional night of racing and, of course, an added bonus for those in attendance was coverage of second round heats of the Boylesports Irish Derby on the track monitors, with racing at Limerick, Curraheen Park and Mullingar thrown in for good measure.
Other winners at Tralee were Knockane Rossa, 29.34; Seomra Paddy, 18.13; Sign On Misty, 17.78.