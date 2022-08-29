Pat McMahon trained Send It Gems enjoys trap to line victory in A6 525 sweepstake final

Trainer Pat McMahon accepts the winner's trophy from Olive Forde after Send It Gems won the R.C.T.S. Traceability Stake final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night. Pictured, from left, are Heather Hartley (KGS assistant manager), with Louise and Anne Forde helping their mother Olive from Newmarket Co. Cork celebrate her birthday on the night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

THE final of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €475) headed up the programme at Tralee Track on Saturday night and, as we predicted last week, victory rested with Send It Gems, which the in-form Pat McMahon trains locally for his wife, Joan.

It was no surprise to see Send It Gems sent off the 7/4 favourite, bearing in mind his early pace and the fact that he had the fastest semi-final time, and, as it turned out, he could be called the winner once he hopped out of trap 4 in front of the opposition.