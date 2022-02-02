Kerry

Pat ‘Bawn’ won’t be far from Johnny O’Keeffe’s thoughts when Dresden Dingo leaves the slips in Powerstown on Friday

Johnny Kelliher, left, trainer of Dresden Dingo who runs in the Derby at the national finals in Clonmel at the weekend, pictured with John O&rsquo;Keeffe, co-owner of Dresden Dingo. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

The great Jessie Owens once said that friendships grown on the field of sport are the real gold of competition. Awards become corroded, friends gather no dust.

For over 30 years Johnny O’Keeffe and the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy were partners in sport, coursing to be specific. The pair enjoyed tremendous success and more often than not had a runner at the National Meeting in Clonmel. This week Dresden Dingo will be their representative at Powerstown Park but for the first time Johnny will head through the Lodge gates without his trusted companion. News of Pat ‘Bawn’s death last December was met with tremendous sadness amongst the coursing fraternity in the Kingdom.

