Pat ‘Bawn’ won’t be far from Johnny O’Keeffe’s thoughts when Dresden Dingo leaves the slips in Powerstown on Friday

The great Jessie Owens once said that friendships grown on the field of sport are the real gold of competition. Awards become corroded, friends gather no dust.

For over 30 years Johnny O’Keeffe and the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy were partners in sport, coursing to be specific. The pair enjoyed tremendous success and more often than not had a runner at the National Meeting in Clonmel. This week Dresden Dingo will be their representative at Powerstown Park but for the first time Johnny will head through the Lodge gates without his trusted companion. News of Pat ‘Bawn’s death last December was met with tremendous sadness amongst the coursing fraternity in the Kingdom.

Pat was unique: he enjoyed every success as if it were the first, but never wallowed in defeat. Two weeks to the day from Pat’s passing to his eternal reward, Dresden Dingo booked his Derby ticket at Ballybeggan. “It was an emotional day,” recalls O’Keeffe, “you’d lose yourself in thought and would expect him to be there. His brother Tom was with us and that was nice. It brought great comfort.”

Dresden Dingo is a homebred. The pair also bred his mother as well as the grandmother, Call Her Now, and further back again. Indeed, they enjoyed their greatest days together with Call Her Now. She first came to prominence when winning her Oaks ticket at their local meeting at Lixnaw in 2011. However, this was just the start of the journey. She ended that calendar year with success at the coveted Corn Na Feile at Abbeyfeale.

Onwards to Clonmel where just one, Skellig Babe, proved too good. “They were unbelievable times,” O’Keeffe told The Kerryman this week. “Those days will be cherished forever. She gave everything she had in every course. The final was just a step too far, she had given her all throughout the three days.”

Johnny fondly remembers another great day that Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy cherished.

“We got both Call Him Bale and Call Him Bolt to the final of a 64 Trial Stake at our local meeting back in 2013. The semi-finals were run before the first break so we could relax for the day. Myself and Johnny (Kelliher) were trying to decide who we would declare as the outright winner but Pat ‘Bawn’ said ‘decide between yerselves’. He just wanted to saviour the moment, he had a long day of congratulatory handshakes ahead of him up around the stands!”

Johnny Kelliher, of course, is the third cog in the wheel. The trainer. He has handled them all, and he will have Dresden Dingo in the best form possible heading to Clonmel.

“Without Johnny we’d be lost. He’s a great man,” O’Keeffe says. “He always believed Dresden Dingo had the ability to win a Trial Stake and he was proved right. The dog had a few niggles during the year but he’s been in fine form since Tralee. Hopefully, with a bit of luck he’ll give a good account of himself.”

While Dresden Dingo will be the outsider in his opening buckle against Carrowkeal Shane, he is not without a chance. He has upset form books before and is well capable of doing so again. If his flag is raised on the opening morning, undoubtedly Pat ‘Bawn’ will be smiling down from the heavens above.