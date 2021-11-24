Palatine Syd runs remarkable time in A2 final

LAST week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue ended on the highest of notes through the quite magnificent victory in an A2 class 525 race by Palatine Syd, which John P O’Sullivan trains for Stuart Welford, of Scartaglen.

You just don’t expect the winner of an A2 class race to record a time of 28.48 (28.58 on going rated .10 slow), but Palatine Syd, back in grade from A1 class, did just that after being supported from 6/4 to even-money. Moreover, he didn’t hit the front until rounding the third bend and yet he won by eleven lengths from Loher Blake. Pure class that was.

Other winners on the night were Situpandlisten, 29.39; Riverfield Rosie, 29.29; Millridge Leya, 28.80 De Los Santos, 29.12; Muingwee Dolly, 29.45;Urlee Bomber, 28.88; Liffeyside Patsy, 29.05; Spruce Action, 29.43; Scart Bullet, 28.93.

*******************************************

MARGARET Walsh’s baby, the greyhound review annual, is another terrific production. The first annual was produced in 1978 and that was the year the great Master Myles won the coursing Derby for Jeremiah Carroll and Tender Heartburn was surely the unluckiest ever loser of the Oaks.

The champions Stakes was won by Enola Gay, owned by Con Dillon, of Listowel, and the Kitty Butler Stakes was won by Ballyard Crystal, owned by Michael Daly, of Tralee. Admission to Powerstown Park back then was just one pound and the programme cost just 50 pence.

The 2021 greyhound review annual costs €15 and is marvellous value at that.

*******************************************

BRENDAN Nolan, who has taken over from Brendan Maunsell as chairman of the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, says that he is going to apply himself with total commitment to the position.

“Guaranteed, I will give it one hundred per cent,” said Brendan, who runs the greyhound supplies shop at Tralee Track. “We have had a meeting already and it was a very constructive one.”

The agm of the Kerry GOBA also elected a new vice-chairman in Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet, while Theresa Holohan continues as honorary secretary.

*******************************************

THE only coursing meeting in Munster this weekend is at Lixnaw, where the standard of fare is sure to be up to the usual high standard. Newcastlle West, always popular with the Kerry coursing fraternity, takes place on the weekend of December 11 and 12 and the last of the Kerry meetings will be at Ballybeggan Park on December 26, 27 and 28, with Abbeyfeale following on December 29 and 30.

Everything, of course, builds up the national meeting in Clonmel from February 4 to 7. Yes, four days!