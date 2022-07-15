Overnight leaders Paul Nagle and Craig Breen crash out of Rally Estonia

Kerry-Waterford duo Paul Nagle and Craig Breen crashed out of the Rally Estonia retiring from fourth place overall on the fourth stage. They're pictured here in action in Monte Carlo earlier this season

The Kerry-Waterford pairing of co-driver Paul Nagle and his pilot Craig Breen agonisingly crashed out of Rally Estonia on Friday morning.

The duo had led the event overnight having finished top of the Super Special Stage and were running in fourth overall at the end of this morning’s second and third stages.

On the fourth stage, however, the Irish crew slid off on a left hander, damaging their Hybrid Puma’s steering and getting caught in a concrete ditch or culvert.

"I’m disappointed obviously,” Breen told the DirtFish rallying website.

"This is one of our rallies to shine. So for sure there’s more to be done. From a chassis side, I was really happy with the car.

"I felt confident, I was enjoying the drive. It’s been a long time since I’ve made a mistake on any of these kinds of rallies and it was very, very unfortunate I would say.

"We were very unlucky. It wasn’t like I was braking 100 meters too late or something stupid like that. It was just a fraction too wide.

"If that concrete post wasn’t there, we would probably have reversed out and away we went. So that’s the way it is.”

The crew will hope to return to action on Saturday morning under Rally2 regulations if their M-Sport mechanics can get the car in to shape in time.