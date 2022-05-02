O’Sullivan caps amazing seven days with home success at Rally of the Lakes

It was some week for Muckross co-driver Noel O’Sullivan.

Seven days after he won the opening round of the British Rally Championship he stood on the top step of his home event – the International Rally of the Lakes.

A last minute saw his team up with Callum Devine in Volkswagen Polo RC2. The crew engaged in an epic duel with Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble, but that ended when the latter crashed out on final Caragh Lake stage.

Fisher slid wide on a left hander, dropping off the road, and was left stranded as his rivals flew past.

It was a tough ending to a scintillating battle that raged for most of the two-day rally. Recent Circuit of Ireland Rally winners, Fisher and Noble, started Killarney on the front foot by winning four of Saturday’s six stages.

Devine began his attack back on Sunday, but his string of six stage wins was only enough to decrease Fisher’s 7.7-second advantage to 3.1 seconds before the Caragh Lake decider.

An equal-fastest time on the famous 17.5-kilometre Moll’s Gap epitomised how close and on-the-limit the two Volkswagen Polo crews were fighting.

“We never gave up, even with two stages to go we both said were not giving up,” said O’Sullivan at the finish ramp.

Devine had beaten Fisher by 0.2 seconds on Caragh Lake’s earlier running but he completed the final stage knowing victory was his after seeing Fisher’s stricken Polo off the road.

It was a very special occasion for O’Sullivan. In recent years he has followed the British and World Championship trails and has not competed on his home event since 2018.

The deal with Devine was only sealed on Tuesday night, but it was match made in heaven as Devine went on to record his first international rally win.

Noel grew up around rallying, his father Noel Sr contested his 38th Rally of the Lakes over the weekend and marked the occasion by finishing second in his class with co-driver Nicky Burke who was on his 25th Killarney start.

“I am speechless, this is very hard to believe,” said Noel Jr at the finish line of the final stage near Caragh Lake Post Office on Sunday evening.

It still had not sunk in, even after the competing rally cars were escorted from the stage finish to the finish ramp outside the Gleneagle Hotel.

“I am speechless, it is not often I am caught for words,” he told the huge crowd who had gathered to welcome a hometown hero. The pace is up there with all the British, European and World events I have done.”

Shane Buckley and Liam Moynihan were two more Killarney and District Motor Club co-drivers to finish in the top six.

Buckley was fifth alongside Daniel Cronin in another Polo while Moynihan guided Cathan McCourt to sixth in a Skoda Fabia R5.

National Rally

Robert Duggan and Ger Conway earned their victory on the modified section.

The Ford Escort crew overcame clutch issues, an overheating engine and starter motor problems which would have given plenty other drivers an opportunity to retire for the rally.

“Sunday was a long day,” said Duggan after nursing car through the final day while holding off second placed Kevin Eves and Chris Melly in their Toyota Corolla.

Local men Conor Murphy and Seán Collins, but in one of their best performances ever. They were fourth overall overnight but moved into third on the first running of Moll’s Gap on Sunday and held station until the finish. “We are delighted with the clean run – drama free,” said Murphy at the finish.

Kilcummin co-driver Damien Fleming guided Raymond Conlon to a class win in his Toyota Corolla Twin Cam. Tadhg O'Sullivan and Dublin-based Currow co-driver John McCarthy round off the top ten in their. Ford Escort.

Junior Rally

Killarney native Jason Farrell and new co-driver John McCarthy won the junior section of the rally.

It was Farrell’s third win of the season – all three coming with different co-drivers. They finished over two minutes ahead of Robbie O’Hanlon. Gary Healy completed the top three in similar Honda Civics.

Historic Rally

In a remarkable sequence of events, Killarney drivers won all four sections of the rally,

Alan Ring came from behind to win the historic rally in their Subaru Legacy RS. He and co-driver Adrian Deasy were both lucky and happy to get to the end of Saturday. Their car suffered complete brake fade.

“The pedal went to the floor,” said Ring in Parc Ferme on Saturday evening. "It did not inspire confidence.”

His win on Sunday was the second time in a row that he won the historic section of his home rally – his previous victory coming in 2019, the last time the rally ran.

Fergus O’Meara and Ronald Riordan finished second category behind Ring’s Subaru.

It was still enough for O’Meara to seal top Historic Irish Tarmac Rally Championship points ahead of England’s Neil Williams who has won two of the previous four rounds.

Luke McCarthy and his Healy Pass co-driver Brian Duggan pipped Maurice and Stephen Meskell to third-place points, a result which will put McCarthy and Duggan just ahead of the Meskell brothers at the top of the championship standings.

Déjà vu Motorsport Tour

One of the biggest motoring extravaganzas ever seen in County Kerry is ready to take over Tralee and Dingle on May 27 and 28.

Déjà vu Tralee will trace the history of motorsport in County Kerry as part of Kerry Motor Club’s 50th anniversary. It will also raise funds for Recovery Haven in Tralee.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s launch, Déjà vu founder and internationally renowned co-driver Dr Beatty Crawford said:

“When Kerry Motor Club invited us to become part of their 50th anniversary celebrations we were only too happy to oblige.

“They had all the ingredients to help us put on an outstanding Déjà vu Motorsport event. They have history in tests such as Minard Castle, Slea Head and Conor Pass, special stages that have been used on The Circuit of Ireland and Circuit of Kerry.

“Add in the excellent charity Recovery Haven Kerry, the support of Rentokil Initial, Kerry County Council and the Tralee Chamber of Commerce, MIS Motorsport Insurance and an excellent venue in The Rose Hotel for our headquarters.

“The icing on the cake - the unbounding enthusiasm of the Kerry Motor Club. On previous Déjà vu Motorsport events we have brought you the wonders of Killarney, the Antrim North Coast and Donegal.

"Now, as Covid at last allows us, we can open the door to the Dingle Peninsula, another scenic gem on The Wild Atlantic Way.”