O’Sullivan caps amazing seven days with home success at Rally of the Lakes

Killarney drivers win all four sections of the famous event

Killarney co-driver Noel O'Sullivan his pilot Callum Devine took top spot at the Rally of the Lakes last weekend in their VW Polo RC2 Photo by Seán Moriarty Expand

Seán Moriarty

It was some week for Muckross co-driver Noel O’Sullivan.

Seven days after he won the opening round of the British Rally Championship he stood on the top step of his home event – the International Rally of the Lakes.

