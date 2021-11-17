O’Sullivan and Diskin win gold for Ireland at Masters International Cross-Country championships

The top three senior men at the Kerry Athletics cross-country championships on Sunday in Killarney: Tim O’Connor (An Ríocht AC), 2nd; Cian Murphy (Iveragh AC), winner and Stephen Moore (An Ríocht AC), 3rd. Photo by David Kissane

The top three senior women at the Kerry Athletics cross-country championships in Killarney on Sunday: Kerry Eager (Star of the Laune AC), 2nd; Shona Heaslip (An Ríocht AC), winner, and Miriam Beasley (Star of the Laune AC), 3rd. Photo by David Kissane

Kerry athletes at the Masters International Cross-Country championships in Belfast last Saturday. From left: Majella Diskin, Tony Harty, Donal Leahy, Niamh O’Sullivan and Kevin Griffin.

The Masters International Cross-Country championships were held in Belfast last Saturday where there was a great showing from Kerry athletes who were representing Ireland on the day.

There were wins for Niamh O’Sullivan in W55, and Majella Diskin in W65. Donal Leahy was third in M50 and Kevin Griffin finished 4th in M60. Unfortunately Tony Harty had to pull out with a calf injury while being well positioned.

The Irish women’s team won the overall competition and the men were second.

Elsewhere, the final Kerry county cross-country competition, for Junior and Senior athletes, was held last Sunday in the Killarney Demesne.

Niamh O'Mahony (An Ríocht) won the Junior Women’s race ahead of Maeve Daly (Iveragh) and team mate Ella Murphy. An Riocht won gold team medals with Shaoirse Reidy completing the team.

Top honours in the Junior Men went Jack O'Leary (Gneeveguilla) with Adam Neary (Star of the Laune) second and Brian Doody (Killarney Valley) third.

There were no great surprises in the Senior Women’s event with Shona Heaslip (An Ríócht) taking the win with two Star of the Laune runners, Kerry Eager and Miriam Beasley in second and third place respectively. Vivian Juffs completed the Star of the Laune team to earn the club gold team medals.

Cian Murphy (Iveragh) led the field from the whistle in the Senior Men. Tim O'Connor (An Ríocht) was second and team mate Stephen Moore was third. Gold team medals went to An Riocht with Tim O'Connor, Stephen Moore, Martin Dineen and Pat Dunworth running.

Star of the Laune won silver team and St. Brendan's picked up bronze.