O’Regan’s Russmur strode powerfully to victory in Solar Beo sweepstake

We did say last week that Castleisland trainer, James O’Regan, is waving something of a magic wand with his greyhounds at the moment and, as we predicted, his charge, Russmur Fantasy, which is owned by Jeremiah Murphy, of Shinnagh, Rathmore, strode powerfully to victory in the final of the Solar Beo A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,300) at Tralee Track on Friday night.

Berkie Browne was framing the odds and he actually eased Russmur Fantasy from even-money to 5/4 before the “off,” but those who backed him knew that they were going to collect once he got the break that was required from trap 1 behind Baltovin Spider, which simply blew out of trap 6.

There were plenty of good ones in this A2 final, but none of them stood a chance once Russmur Fantasy was on the heels of Baltovin Fantasy off the opening bend, with Bulletfromagun a close third.

The May ’20 son of Kinloch Brae and Cabra Ash ran the back straight to such effect that he held a four-length lead over Bulletfromagun rounding the third bend and he extended that lead to seven and-a-half lengths at the line over Jerry Griffin’s Sporting Vivi in a quite brilliant 28.37 (.10 fast) , with a length back to Bulletfromagun.

Sporting Vivi completely fluffed the break from trap 4 and was last rounding the third bend, so she did remarkably well to claim the runner-up spot (and €625) for Griffin.

The syndicate, which owns the Brendan Maunsell-trained Bulletfromagun, were there in strength and this fellow will be winning a lot more than the third prize-money of €300 into the future.

Afterwards, Jeremiah Murphy expressed his satisfaction at the manner in which Russmur Fantasy broke from trap 1, which was his biggest worry, and Russmur Fantasy will certainly add to the line-up in the semi-finals of the Race Of Champions this Friday night if the decision is taken to enter him, though the quality of the opposition he will face after winning an A2 sweepstake could be a little daunting.

We are, remember, going to have Owen McKenna’s flying machine, Susie Sapphire, in the field and it said it all for this lady that she clocked 28.19 in a trial before racing on Friday night. Her winnings to date total €183,285 and that is a mind-boggling figure.

Tralee’s racing manager, Kieran Casey, hadn’t exactly been inundated with entries up to last weekend, but he did say that trainer, Graham Holland, was to come back to him with two or three runners and also in the field are likely to be Scarty Yank and Coolboy Rusty.

“Susie Sapphire is going to be some attraction and we are definitely going to have another great Race Of Champions,” said Kieran.

Backing to the up the Solar Beo sweepstake final on Friday night was a very strong open 525 race and this was won by Loher Ron, owned locally by Noel O’Leary. Just like Russmur Fantasy, this fellow was housed in trap 1 and, at odds of even-money, he brilliantly made it ten wins from 31 starts.

He didn’t command the race the way Russmur Fantasy did on the back straight, but he produced a run from the third bend home, which was massively impressive and he hit the line two and-a-half lengths ahead of Millridge Dolly in 28.41, with a length back to Outback Annie.

We keep on lauding the offspring of Loher Ron’s dam, Loher Baby, now deceased, and, for sure, huge interest is going to focus on the last litter produced by her when they make their competitive bows. They’ll just have to be good ones, won’t they!

Friday’s programme saw five winners in all coming out of trap 1, the others aside from Russmur Fantasy and Loher Ron being Baby Browne (28.69). Millridge Kobe (17.62) and Andys Choice (18.08).

Remaining winners: Kilcurra Abbey, 29.44; Jumping John, 29.17; Cashen Dynamo, 17.83; Baltovin Tumble, 29.32; Ballymac Sona, 28.76.