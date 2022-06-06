Kerry

O’Regan’s Russmur strode powerfully to victory in Solar Beo sweepstake

Castleisland trainer’s charge justifies favourites tag in A2 525 final

Centre of photo sponsor Padraig Ó Murchu presents the winning trophy to winning Owner Jeremiah Murphy and his Wife Sheila after Russmur Fantasy won the Solar Beo A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included in photo from left is tgrainer James O`Regan, Tommy O`Regan and Kieran Casey (Racing/Mgr) Photo by Denis Walsh Expand

kerryman

John Barry

We did say last week that Castleisland trainer, James O’Regan, is waving something of a magic wand with his greyhounds at the moment and, as we predicted, his charge, Russmur Fantasy, which is owned by Jeremiah Murphy, of Shinnagh, Rathmore, strode powerfully to victory in the final of the Solar Beo A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,300) at Tralee Track on Friday night.

Berkie Browne was framing the odds and he actually eased Russmur Fantasy from even-money to 5/4 before the “off,” but those who backed him knew that they were going to collect once he got the break that was required from trap 1 behind Baltovin Spider, which simply blew out of trap 6.

