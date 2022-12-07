Oppressive World Cup is still waiting for its one real moment of heroism

All present and correct, the eight quarter-finalists of the FIFA World Cup are now known: Brazil, Argentina, The Netherlands, Croatia, England, France, Portugal and mighty Morocco, all still standing and hoping to get their hands on the Jules Rimet trophy.

With the exception of the Germans and Spain – the latter knocked out by those masters of the penalty shoot-out, Morocco – all of the main contenders remain in place, to be whittled down to four next weekend, then two, and on to the final on Sunday week at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, when the 89,000-seater will host just its tenth ever soccer match.

Almost everything about this World Cup has been perverse and tasteless, from the initial awarding of the tournament to a desert petrostate with a very questionable human rights record, to the way Qatar and FIFA have aligned to suppress any and all expressions of solidarity with those minorities – migrant workers, the LQBTQ+ community – most put upon by the host nation.

If you have been minded to watch the football over the last fortnight there have been some thrills and a few spills, with Japan and Morocco winning their respective groups and Germany and Belgium not making it out of those same groups. There was Argentina losing their first game, a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, along with Morocco beating Belgium, and Japan recording neat 2-1 wins against Germany and Spain, either side of a surprise 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. That’s the World Cup for you, even one played in December in pop-up stadia in the middle of a desert, built on the sweat and blood of a workforce, thousands of whose combined weekly wage wouldn’t buy a new suit for FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Anyhow, we’re into the business end of it now, with your Ecuadors and your Tunisias and your Waleses packed up and gone home, leaving it to the Messis, Neymars, Mbappés and, er, Youdsef En-Nasyris to slug it out in the quarter-finals and beyond.

As Lionel Messi’s star continues to rise with Argentina, and the Brazilians celebrate goals like they’re on Dancing With The Stars, it appears that a bad November for Cristiano Ronaldo is bleeding into a bad December. He might have become the first man to score in five World Cup finals after he goaled in Portugal’s opener against Ghana, but that wasn’t enough to save him from being dropped from the starting XI for last night’s win against Switzerland. And to compound his misery, Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos bagged himself a hat trick against a defence with more holes in it than a, ahem, Swiss cheese.

The eagle-eyed of you will have spotted that there is no ‘I’ in Goncalo Ramos, but there are two in Cristiano.

Anyway, it all starts coming to the boil on Friday, with Croatia and The Netherlands slipping quietly under the radar to set up respective quarter-finals against Brazil and Argentina. Of course, the South Americans will be expected to come through and set up a fiery semi-final between the Seleção Canarinho and the Albicelestes, which will see PSG team mates Neymar and Messi – who, incidentally, pick up their weekly pay cheques from Qatar – on opposing sides of two of the favourites to win the tournament outright.

On the other side of the draw, all eyes will be on the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening when England and France renew Anglo-Franco hostilities in a game that could determine the safety or otherwise of a thousand pieces of street furniture the length and breadth of Blighty. Win and England fans could be beer-dancing all the way to the final; lose and there won’t be a plastic chair not kicked for a week.

Of course, all Gareth Southgate’s team of lions have to do is curtail Mbappé, Griezmann and Giroud, and hope Harry Keane can stick a goal or three past his Spurs team mate Hugo Lloris. Given that a quarter of the round of 16 ties went to a penalty shoot-out, it wouldn’t be beyond impossible for at least one of the quarter-finals to go to spot kicks, although it would seem a mite early in the tournament for the anguish of another penalty shoot-out exit to be visited on the English. Best hold that one for the semi-finals.

Beyond the frivolity of the football, the dark underside of this World Cup still lurks. There is the hushing up of the deaths of thousands of migrant workers during the construction of the stadiums that were, just days before the tournament kicked off, determined to be dry houses, when the Qatari overlords vetoed the sale of alcohol therein. It’s not that anyone should really be crying over the absence of Budweiser of all things; still, we imagine a cool beverage wouldn’t go astray in temperatures nudging the mercury towards 40 degrees. Maybe that’s why fair skinned supporters from Wales, Poland and Canada have taken to wearing tea towels on their heads in such numbers.

There is the ongoing oppression of the LQBTQ+ community and the odious way FIFA shut down what was already a pretty watery gesture of a few team captains wearing a ‘One Love’ rainbow coloured armband for their first match. That those national FAs – more so than the players themselves – rolled over so easily at the threat of a yellow card booking for the ‘offending’ captains says all you need to know (and knew already) where exactly stances of social justice and ideas of inclusion really sit within the self-styled beautiful game.

To their credit, the Iranian players took a courageous stand against an oppressive ruling regime in their country, and the German players made a ‘hands over their mouths’ gesture that suggested they were being silenced against their will. And best of all a pitch invader running up the field during the Portugal v Uruguay game wearing a shirt with the words RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN written on the back and SAVE UKRAINE on the front, while carrying a large rainbow flag.

Unless someone scores a left-foot, right-foot and headed goal hat trick in the final itself, this World Cup won’t have seen a greater hero than Mario Ferri, who describes himself on Instagram as a ‘modern pirate’.

Of course, a far better and longer lasting legacy would be for a player to make an explicit gesture of support for the marginalised and down-trodden people in Qatar and the world over; to make FIFA’s poster boy Infantino, and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, squirm a little in their throne-like seats just once before the circus packs up on December 18 and moves on.

Better chance of Harry Maguire scoring the winner in the final from a bicycle kick, but we live in naive hope.