Olympic runner and sports journalist Tom O’Riordan from Ardfert passes away

Tom O'Riordan in action for his club Donore Harriers during the 1966 Amateur Athletic Union & N.A.C.A Championships in Gormanston, Dublin. Photo: Connolly Collection / Sportsfile

Sports journalist and Olympian Tom O'Riordan, a native of Ardfert, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84

Ardfert native Tom O’Riordan, who ran for Ireland at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and who then had a long and distinguished career as a sports journalist, passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

To an older generation, O’Riordan was best remembered as an outstanding distance runner who won seven national cross-country titles and 12 national track titles, while breaking Irish track records 13 times. He also ran at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, finishing ninth in his 5,000m heat, and then competed at the 1966 European Championships.

To a younger generation O’Riordan – known as ‘Tommo’ and ‘The Runner’ to work colleagues – was a distinguished sports journalist with the Irish Independent and Independent Newspapers for which he covered athletics and Gaelic games for almost 40 years.

Born in Turbid, in 1937, he grew up in Ardfert and won an All-Ireland schools title over a mile for Tralee CBS in 1956, a result and performance that paved the way for a scholarship to Idaho State University, which over the course of four years there saw him win a NAIA individual cross-country title and finish fifth in the NCAA cross-country finals.

After a brief spell in California he moved back to Ireland in 1962, joining the Donore Harriers Athletics Club in west Dublin, for whom he ran as one of Ireland’s most talented and feared distance runners.

By 1964 – the year he ran at the Tokyo Olympics – Tom was combining athletics and journalism, sometimes winning races and then filing his copy over the phone to the news desk at the Independent.

“I had to find out who the winners were and the times and the team race and all that. It was a bit of an effort but I managed it. I was never sued for writing the wrong stuff,” he recalled in a 2017 interview.

In that same interview he spoke of his Tokyo adventure and that ninth place finish in his 5,000m heat.

“’Twas a bit of a disappointment now that I didn’t make the Olympic final because I was capable of it and I was fit enough, but I just didn’t do it. And that lived with me for a good while after. It was a great disappointment to me. Huge,” he said.

After his own running career finished he coached the Ireland team at the 1979 World Championships in Limerick, and he always had a keen eye for emerging talent on the race course, with John Treacy, Eamonn Coughlan and Sonia O’Sullivan receiving support and fair criticism from the runner and journalist in him.

O'Riordan covered multiple Olympic Games as athletics correspondent for the Irish Independent, but always retained a love for Gaelic games and often reported on Kerry games and the All-Ireland Championships across his career.

In recent years Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease but never lost his love for sport, especially athletics, and retained his bright and cheery outlook on life right to the end.

The Ardfert son, who would have been 85 next month, is survived by his wife wife Barbara, daughter Karen and sons Ian, Angus and Donal.