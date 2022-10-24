Oisin Murray wins Novice gold for Kerry at Munster Cross-country championships

Ciara Moore, Spa/Fenit/Barrow who was fifth in the U-12 girls. Photo by David Kissane

The Munster Juvenile Even Age, Novice and U-23 Cross-country Championships were held on a very challenging, hilly course at Riverstick in Cork last Sunday where the stand out Kerry performance of the day was from An Riocht’s Oisin Murray who won the Novice Men’s with around 50m to spare.

Murray’s performance led the An Riocht team to seventh place overall and the county team to fourth place with Darragh O’Leary from Killarney Valley (11th), Donal Leahy (Lios Tuathail), Stephen Moore (An Riocht), Jack O’Leary (Killarney Valley) and Trevor Dunne (An Riocht) completing the team.

Siobhan Daly (An Riocht) was the highest placed Novice woman, crossing the line in 23rd place, the Kerry team were fifth overall with Siobhan joined by Caroline Murphy (Gneeveguilla), Majella Diskin (An Riocht) and Mary Barret (An Riocht).

In the Juvenile races, the U-10 girls were led home by Ariana Collins (Tralee Harriers) in 17th place with the Kerry county team placing fifth. Seamus Hallissey (Iveragh) was first U-10 boy across the line, also in 17th position. There was an individual medal for Ciara Moore (Star of the Laune) who finished in fifth place in the U-12 girls race.

Eamon Og McElligott (Spa/Fenit/Barrow) was 15th in U-12 boys, leading the county team to bronze medal position. Making up the team were club mates Hugo Cashell-Lowe, Zach Kierney, Declan Pierse and Eoin Fitzgerald from Iveragh. The Spa/Fenit/Barrow team also placed fifth.

Yvonne Barrett (Lios Tuathail) was the only U-14 Kerry girl to take part finishing in 50th place. The U-14 boys county team won bronze medals, with all six finishing in the top 34. Isaac Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley) took fifth place to earn an individual medal and lead home Dan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers), who was 12th, Billy Naughton (Spa/Fenit/Barrow), just one place back in 13th place, Jack Collins (Tralee Harriers), Conor McCarthy (Farranfore Maine Valley) and Eoin Tansley (Tralee Harriers).

Maria Murnane (Kenmare) was the only girl from the county competing in the U16 race, finishing 17th overall. In the U-16 boys her club mate Seamus O’Donoghue won an individual medal, finishing in fourth place.

Also running were Fionnan Ryan (Tralee Harriers) 16th, Tiago Ramilo Hernandez (Tralee Harriers) 25th and Aaron Horgan (St Brendan’s) 39th. In U-18 boys, Kieran O’Donoghue from Kenmare was 12th, earning an individual medal. In the same race Ted O’Gorman (Killarney Valley) was 22nd.