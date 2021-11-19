O’Grady prepares for exciting 2022 motorcycle racing season

Emmet O'Grady is preparing for a very busy 2022 season after securing a multi-race deal with TAG Racing

Tralee motorcycle racer Emmet O’Grady is preparing for a busy 2022 season after securing a massive deal with Dublin-based TAG Racing.

As well as returning to the Dunlop Masters Superbike Irish Championship he will also race in the Ulster Superbike Championship on TAG’s Honda Fireblade.

Additionally, TAG Racing has secured a new Yamaha R6 Supersport for the season ahead and invited O’Grady to race it next season alongside his Superbike commitments.

The deal also includes at least two rounds of the British Supersport Championship which runs alongside the prestigious British Superbike Championship.

It is all made possible by the Dublin-based Harris Group, the European importers and distributers for the Maxus van range.

Maxus is an associate sponsor of the British Superbike Championship.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I was always busy in the paddock, but now I am going to be even busier, I know what to expect in terms of jumping from one bike to another on terms of speed, you just twist the throttle and pull the brake.”

O’Grady finished fifth in this year’s Dunlop Irish Masters Superbike Championship and was the 2019 Irish Supersport champion.