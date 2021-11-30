Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Off To Chicago wins O’Carroll/O’Connor Cup for locals Donal and Kathleen O’Connell at Lixnaw

Paddy Quilter (left) sponsor is presenting the feature All Age Cup at Lixnaw to Donal O'Connell from Abbeydorney after the victory of Off To Chicago while Kathleen Casey O'Connell is receiving a plaque from Chairman Martin Galvin. Also Matt O'Connor is presenting a cup to nominator Mark Ryall while holding the winner is Batt Heaphy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
Sponsor MJ Browne presenting the cup to Joan Herbert from Kilflynn after the victory of Totes Amigo in the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 at Lixnaw. Also included are members of the Whos Driving Syndicate along with Chairman Martin Galvin. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

Close

Paddy Quilter (left) sponsor is presenting the feature All Age Cup at Lixnaw to Donal O'Connell from Abbeydorney after the victory of Off To Chicago while Kathleen Casey O'Connell is receiving a plaque from Chairman Martin Galvin. Also Matt O'Connor is presenting a cup to nominator Mark Ryall while holding the winner is Batt Heaphy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Paddy Quilter (left) sponsor is presenting the feature All Age Cup at Lixnaw to Donal O'Connell from Abbeydorney after the victory of Off To Chicago while Kathleen Casey O'Connell is receiving a plaque from Chairman Martin Galvin. Also Matt O'Connor is presenting a cup to nominator Mark Ryall while holding the winner is Batt Heaphy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Sponsor MJ Browne presenting the cup to Joan Herbert from Kilflynn after the victory of Totes Amigo in the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 at Lixnaw. Also included are members of the Whos Driving Syndicate along with Chairman Martin Galvin. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Sponsor MJ Browne presenting the cup to Joan Herbert from Kilflynn after the victory of Totes Amigo in the Derby Trial Stake 20/21 at Lixnaw. Also included are members of the Whos Driving Syndicate along with Chairman Martin Galvin. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

/

Paddy Quilter (left) sponsor is presenting the feature All Age Cup at Lixnaw to Donal O'Connell from Abbeydorney after the victory of Off To Chicago while Kathleen Casey O'Connell is receiving a plaque from Chairman Martin Galvin. Also Matt O'Connor is presenting a cup to nominator Mark Ryall while holding the winner is Batt Heaphy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

kerryman

James O'Connor

The Lixnaw Coursing Club club grounds at Ballinclogher played host to three fantastic days of coursing last weekend where Off To Chicago (Adios Alonso / Big One) justified favouritism to land the spoils in the O’Carroll/ O’Connor Cup for popular local owners Donal O’Connell and his wife Kathleen.

Having claimed his Classic ticket at Listowel earlier in the month, Off To Chicago – who remains on course to challenge for the 20/21 Derby at the National Meeting – was installed the 6/4 long odds favourite in Lixnaw.

Privacy