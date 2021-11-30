Off To Chicago wins O’Carroll/O’Connor Cup for locals Donal and Kathleen O’Connell at Lixnaw

The Lixnaw Coursing Club club grounds at Ballinclogher played host to three fantastic days of coursing last weekend where Off To Chicago (Adios Alonso / Big One) justified favouritism to land the spoils in the O’Carroll/ O’Connor Cup for popular local owners Donal O’Connell and his wife Kathleen.

Having claimed his Classic ticket at Listowel earlier in the month, Off To Chicago – who remains on course to challenge for the 20/21 Derby at the National Meeting – was installed the 6/4 long odds favourite in Lixnaw.

While not at his best in the opening course against Boglane Swift, the winner grew in stature as the event progressed and produced his best run in the final against the Chris Houlihan trained Cashen Rhino. The latter made the running through the opening yards, however Off To Chicago was quickly back on terms and drew clear on the rising ground to score by 1 ½ lengths.

Bandit Ryan (NewInn Wonder / Skellig Sky) claimed the 20/21 Derby ticket the for About The Bill Syndicate, Tralee. The Patrick O’Connor trained brindle was an unlucky semifinal loser at Ballyduff a couple of weeks previous but made no mistake this time round. Quickly into stride, the winner led throughout the deciding buckle against Puc Boy and claimed the opening turn with a length and a half in hand.

The 20/21 Oaks qualifier was won by the Billy and Liam Doyle owned Knockane Skye (Crafty Gonzalo / Snap And Chat). The Listowel runner has shown steady progress throughout the season and had reached the penultimate round at her local meeting where she went down to eventual winner Glorious Dame.

Having carried the favourite’s tag through much of this Stake; she went to slips as the outsider for the final against Ballinveala Noni. While Knockane Skye surrendered ground early doors, she was quickly back on terms and ran on particularly strong from halfway to run out a worthy winner by a length and a half.

Totes Amigos (Watchman / Iberostar) proved a popular winner of the Derby Trial Stake for Kilflynn handler Shane Herbert. The April pup upset the odds in the final against the John Moynihan trained Ask Mickey, who had no answer to the winners pace on the hill. To the cheers of his vocal owners, the Whose Driving Syndicate, the winner raced 3 lengths clear to score in impressive fashion. Whilst Totes Amigos surrendered ground leaving slips in all his courses, he does his best running from halfway and will relish the test that Powerstown will present.

Causeway handler Dan Lynch guided Supersede (Ballymac Best/ Slippy Senorita) to victory in the Oaks Trial Stake. The February pup made the qualifier her own on final’s day and produced a dominant display to dismiss Crafty Sombrero in the deciding course.

Having showed in front leaving slips, the winner quickly raced clear of her rival and took the opening turn with 3 ½ lengths in hand. Owned by Teresa Cahill from Kent, Supersede has improved with each outing this season and is well capable of a bold showing in her Classic.

Oilean Wonder (NewInn Wonder / Lineroad Lamar) caught the eye when bagging the points in the All Age Bitch event for Kanturk owners Timmy Collins and Cork footballer Sean Meehan. A relative outsider at 6/1 in the long odds book, the Kilflynn 20/21 Oaks qualifier grew in stature throughout the Stake and upset the odds in the final when producing a dominant display to dismiss Killacolla Heidi by five lengths. Such was the manner of victory; the winner has seen her odds of Classic success come into 14/1 from an opening mark of 33’s

In The Donal McNamara Memorial Working Member Stake, Moonlight Boy (Domain King/ Beautiful Angel) claimed the local bragging rights for the Say Nothing Syndicate with a dominant display in the final course against Daleroad Odyssey. The winner raced into an early lead from slips and drew further clear on the hill to land the spoils by three lengths.

Finally, Wiseguy Niamh (NewInn Wonder/ Turning Pace) was declared winner of the Dew Drop Inn Local Stake following the withdrawal of litter companion Wiseguy Luty from the final. The winner is owned by Ava Lyons and both finalists were trained Paudie Lyons.

The hare stock at the meeting was simply outstanding and drew high praise from the large crowd that attended across the three days.