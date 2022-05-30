Kerry

Odds on favourite Tullig Cyrname wins big A3 final in style for Ahern owners and trainer Pat Buckley

Joint-owner Morty Ahern accepts the winner's trophy from Donal Pierse (Lee Strand) and Geared Linnane (Lee Strand) after Tullig Cyrname won the 2022 Lee Strand 550 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included are Declan Dowling (KGS manager), Kieran Casey (racing manager), Teresa Walker (Lee Strand), Sarah and Pauline Buckley (Buckley Racing), and the many connections to the winning owners. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

IT is always nice when a greyhound you’ve been fancying right through a sweepstake delivers on final night, and so it was with Tullig Cyrname in the final of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake (winner, €6,500) at Tralee Track on Saturday.

Needless to say, trainer Pat Buckley wasn’t there to savour the victory, being over in Towcester with his runners in the English Derby, but Pat was well represented by his wife Pauline, and daughter Sarah. And for the winning joint-owners, Morty Ahern and his father, Patrick, of Templeglantine in Limerick, the victory had to revive memories of the wonderful victories achieved by Patrick in the Rose of Tralee Sweepstake finals of 1974 and 1976 with Tullig Master and Tullig Champion.

