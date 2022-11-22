November Handicap gets Kerry badminton season underway with over 100 entries in Killarney

The November Handicap, the first competition of the Kerry badminton season took place Sunday and it was great to see such a big entry in each of the five divisions. It was a doubles competition with a mixed final so the winning pair of the men’s and women’s doubles were split up and a mixed final was played to determine the winners. There was just over 100 entries in total and the hall was buzzing from start to finish. A long day but a very successful and well run competition was enjoyed by all.

Division 5

This was the biggest draw of the day with a big entry in both the men’s and the women’s doubles. Both sides played a round robin style tournament playing every other pair. Laura O’Connor (Ballybunion) and her partner Catherina Murphy (Killarney) won the ladies doubles and Jomy Joy (Ballyheighue) and Lorcan Briscoe (Ballybunion) won the men’s doubles. It was then a mixed final and Laura O’Connor and Jomy John won the final on a score line of 21-9 21-13.

Division 4

Another good entry here with some brilliant games played. In the end, Caroline Lemass (Killarney) and her partner Susan O’Connell (Iveragh) won the ladies side and Mike Reardon (Listowel) and partner Paul Thomas (Tralee) in the mixed final Mike Reardon and Caroline Lemass came out on top 21-16 21-8.

Division 3

Division 3 was very closely fought out with only just the bare minimum separating the winners on both the men’s and women’s doubles. Paula O’Sullivan (Ballyheighue) and Bridget McCarthy (Moyvane) came out the winners after some very good close doubles games and it was the same on the mens side where Kieran Crehan (Killarney) and Paul Hayes (Listowel) won their side. It was a very close mixed final with Kieran Crehan and Bridget McCarthy winning out on a score line of 21-17 and 23-21.

Division 2+1

In division 1 and 2 the entry was small was small so in each side of the doubles everyone played with each other and the 2 men with the highest scores came out 1 side as did the 2 women on the other side. Aidan McCarthy(Kingdom Castleisland) and Ethan Tritschler (Listowel) had the highest scores in the men’s and Edel Kenny (Kingdom Castleisland) and Helen Browne (Moyvane) the ladies. After a brilliant and entertaining final Ethan Tritschler and Helen Browne came out the victors in a very closely contested game 21-18 21-19.

A big thank you to all of those that helped the day to run smoothly and thanks to all the players for playing, it was great to see such a good entry on the day. We go again next Sunday with a mixed doubles competition that you get drawn a partner. We hope to see you all there again next Sunday in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.