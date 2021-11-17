Northern delight for Glenbeigh handballer Maggie Quirke

Maggie Quirke, right, winner of the Golden Gloves Tournament in Belfast pictured with her sister Clodagh. Photo by Con Dennehy

The crisp sound of handballs hitting the back wall is fast becoming the dominant sound in Glenbeigh over the past two weeks following the return of handball after eighteen months of frustration, lack of training and competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However at the weekend there was Northern delight for Maggie Quirke of Glenbeigh when she made the tiring journey to Belfast to compete in the Golden Gloves Tournament.

The current Kerry Juvenile and Kerry Cumann na mBunscol champion produced a devastating display of aggressive handball in the Under 13 competition to clinch the prestigious title.

“She was simply superb with a fearless display of handball where she used the court to her full advantage. Her sister, Clodagh, also took part but the day belonged to Maggie who defeated Clodagh and the favourites for this competition, the Tyrone pair of Karla Corcoran and Emma Conway. A super win from a very talented player,” said Jack O’Shea, PRO of the Kerry Handball Board.

Kerry players also performed well in the other categories of this top competition.

In the Men’s Open Singles quarter final, Dominick Lynch returned to competitive action and despite a courageous contest lost to Sean Kerr from Tyrone 15-10 and 15-9.

In the Men's Master Singles semi final John Joe Quirke from Glenbeigh lost to Sean Devine Antrim 15-9 and 15-8.

“We are delighted that handball is back after the long layoff. Prior to the lockdown we hosted the Kerry Juvenile championships and at the time we were thrilled that so many new players took part. We are hoping this trend continues and we wish all our players an enjoyable season,” Jack O’Shea, added.