North Kerry owned Kool Kemzo and Blanemore Bucko win A2 525 Sweepstake semi-finals at Tralee track

They were unable to race at Clonmel and Kilkenny tracks on Friday night because of heavy frost, but Tralee track was given the green light, with the ground staff obviously taking the plaudits for that, and there were interesting results in the two most important races on the card, the semi-finals of the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500).

We said last week that the John Kelliher-trained Spurge was the one to beat after clocking a hugely impressive 28.66 in the opening round, but, despite being sent off the 4/5 favourite in the second semi-final, he was beaten into fifth place and therefore out of qualification.

Spurge did get a good start from trap 1 and he did show the way on the back straight ahead of Starson Melody and Kool Kemzo, but the latter two closed ominously behind him rounding the third bend and Kool Kemzo, which ran from trap 3 and was very much an outsider at 13/2, managed to hit the front off the last bend and he drove home two and a half lengths ahead of the Jerry Griffin-trained Sporting Shanty in 29.19 (.20 slow), with half a length back to the Jack Kennelly-trained Starson Melody.

Kool Kemzo is owned by David Carey, of Listowel, and his agent is that great doggy man, Mike Shine, also of Listowel. This was the gutsiest of performances by the December ’20 son of Ballymac Best and My Girl Lollypop and he has to stand a really great chance of winning the final this Saturday night from a trap 2 draw.

Mind you, the first semi-final was won in the faster time of 29.11 (also .20 slow) by Blanemore Bucko, owned by another great North Kerry doggy man, Donie Mulvihill, of Ballylongford. The hot favourite here, at 4/5, was the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Dynamo and this fellow looked really good after building up a four-length lead by the third bend.

However, Blanemore Bucko, which ran from trap 1 and was a 4/1 shot, showed up really well in pulling him back and beating him by half a length, with four lengths back to the Liam O’Callaghan-trained Dark Candy.

On the evidence of this run, and a first-round victory in 28.98, Blanemore Bucko (Kinloch Brae – Monfore Carrie) can undoubtedly overcome a trap 4 draw in Saturday night’s final, but it is a final which any of the six in it can win and, indeed, this observer thinks that Cashen Dynamo, which is the only wide and possesses very important early pace, might well manage to build up a lead this time which might not be pulled back.

You just never underestimate what that man, Chris Houlihan, is able to achieve with any of the greyhounds under his care.

The draw for the final is (trap order): Sporting Shanty, Kool Kemzo, Dark Candy, Blanemore Bucko, Starson Melody, Cashen Dynamo (W).

Meanwhile, three first-round heats of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €950) also formed part of last Friday night’s programme and this is a particularly open affair, as can be gauged from the fact that two of the winning times were identical on 29.79 and the third was 29.73.

You can’t get winning heat times much closer than that and it will be interesting to see how the two semi-finals unfold this Friday night.

In winning heat 1 in 29.79, the Ballyduff-owned Pinewood Sophie beat Blaze Hero by two lengths, absolutely defying her odds of 12/1 in the process, while the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Flash (7/2) had three lengths to spare in heat 2 when beating Quivers Bonus in the same time.

In heat 3, the Ballyhar-owned Emilys Primrose (5/2) controlled matters from the start and won by two lengths from 7/4 favourite, Traigs Boy,in 29.73 and you’d have to fancy this lady to win the second semi-final from trap 2 this Friday night, though you’d need an awful lot of inspiration to identify the outright winner at this stage.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order): First semi-final: Speedy Freya, Pinewood Sophie, Blaze Hero, Shronedraugh Pet (M), Send It Flash (M), Bellemac Molly (M).

Second semi-final: Confident Spy, Emilys Primrose, Traigs Boy (M), Quivers Bonus (M), Dea Scéal (M), Ameeragh Choice (W).

Fastest over the standard trip on the night was the Chris Houlihnan-trained Cashen Miska, which clocked an estimated 28.54 in an open 525 when getting home by half a length from a very game 12/1 outsider in Sign On Rocket, while an estimated 28.71 was clocked in the concluding A2 525 by the Liam O’Callaghan-trained Rushmoor Peggy, which beat Riverfield Star by no less than seven lengths.

Other winners and their estimated times: Garrison Saraton, 29.85; Narrie Flyer, 17.94; Samba Bella, 29.26; Feora Eva, 29.21.