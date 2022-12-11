Kerry

North Kerry owned Kool Kemzo and Blanemore Bucko win A2 525 Sweepstake semi-finals at Tralee track

Two first-round heats of an A6 525 sweepstake on Friday night were won on identical times of 29.79 seconds and he third won in 29.73.

kerryman

John Barry

They were unable to race at Clonmel and Kilkenny tracks on Friday night because of heavy frost, but Tralee track was given the green light, with the ground staff obviously taking the plaudits for that, and there were interesting results in the two most important races on the card, the semi-finals of the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500).

We said last week that the John Kelliher-trained Spurge was the one to beat after clocking a hugely impressive 28.66 in the opening round, but, despite being sent off the 4/5 favourite in the second semi-final, he was beaten into fifth place and therefore out of qualification.

